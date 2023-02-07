The Highlander is one of the most important vehicles in the Toyota lineup; it was America's best-selling exclusively three-row vehicle and outsold the far more affordable Corolla in 2022. Some buyers wanted something bigger than the Highlander, but did not want to level up from an easy-to-drive crossover to a body-on-frame off-road SUV like the Sequoia (or dearly departed Land Cruiser). Toyota now has a vehicle that fills that space with the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander, which the brand just unveiled at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

