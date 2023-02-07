ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Old Mill Road closed due to downed tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Old Mill Road between Lexington Avenue and Westover Road is closed due to a downed tree. Fort Wayne Parks is removing the tree, and is expecting to have the road cleared by Friday afternoon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

More information on Thursday morning robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicks off Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicked off its festivities Thursday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The show features over 60 exhibitors from Indiana and Michigan showcasing pontoons, deck boats, speed boats, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers and boat repair products.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

GK Cafe offers downtown grocery option

After about 25 years, Fort Wayne has a downtown grocery store again as GK Baked Goods opens their highly anticipated market in the Metro Building on West Wayne Street this week. The official opening is Friday, Feb. 10, but GK Café & Provisions have been operating the cafe on the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting that both happened Thursday morning. At approximately 9:25 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street on reports of a robbery. While officers were responding to the scene, they...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man Found Dead At Creighton Avenue Service Station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Tuesday afternoon death on Creighton Avenue. Around 4:53pm police and fire responded to a person inside the One Stop, 1232 E. Creighton Ave, unconsciousness. When crews arrived they found an adult male not breathing and not to have had a pulse. Upon EMS arrival the male was pronounced deceased. Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Coroner’s office, and several other agencies are investigating this incident. The name of the deceased victim and cause of death will be released by the Coroner’s office. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App, or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Body of missing Fort Wayne woman found in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police canceled a silver alert after the discovery of a body of a missing Fort Wayne woman in the yard of a vacant Bluffton home Tuesday. Property management workers initially found the body of Celeste Cuthbert, who had been missing for more than...
BLUFFTON, IN
WOWO News

Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana

UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy