State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
Let The Shenanigan’s Begin With a Stewart’s Shop Shake
We're still trying to get through the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, but Stewart's Shop already has us excited for the next holiday on the calendar. St. Patrick's Day is just a few weeks away, but Stewart's Shop is celebrating early with the release of their infamous Shenanigan Shake. In a press release Stewart's writes:
Golf Range Opening For One Day Only In Highland, NY
Back at the end of January, I told you we had about 8 weeks to go before we would be able to hit the golf course again in the Hudson Valley. Well, we are rounding into the middle of February and it appears golf might be closer than we think.
Send Your Ex to The Litter Box at Saugerties, NY Animal Shelter
Love is in the air...for some. For others, love is in the litter box. Valentine's Day is almost here and those who are in strong relationships are hustling to get their date night plans locked down. Apparently, Americans are going to be spending about $200 on their lovers for Valentine's Day this year (that's up $20 from last year).
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
Brookfield Firefighters Organize Benefit to Help Fellow Member With Diagnosis
Glenn Martone is the former Chief and 45 year member of the Brookfield Fire Department. Being a member of this organization is more than a passion for Martone, it is a family affair. Glenn's three brothers, his sister and his father have all been members of the Brookfield Fire Department.
What Business Should Buy the Old New Paltz Stewart’s
Just about every community has a building that is waiting for a new business to take over. During COVID many businesses closed and some just relocated. Relocation is the reason that this building is currently empty in New Paltz. If you are a fan of Stewart's Shops you might already...
New Business Helps Animal Shelter During Deep Freeze
We all went through an extremely tough winter weekend here in the Hudson Valley. Even if you didn't experience heat loss or a pipe burst you still had to deal with two days of bone-chilling cold. There are so many stories of people who had an emergency arise with the...
The Ultimate Dessert Returns for Valentine’s Day in New York
It is back again for another holiday. The mashed-up dessert we all love to pretend to hate but it truly tastes delicious. You can say you won't eat it but given the chance, you will and you will probably also like it. It all started at Thanksgiving and now it...
Here’s What’s Being Built Next to The New Milford Police Department
Here's a fun fact about New Milford, Connecticut: New Milford is the largest land-mass town in the state of Connecticut. New Milford is 63.7 square miles, trouncing Woodstock, Connecticut's measly 60 square miles. New Milford is the largest town in the largest County (Litchfield) in our state. Yay New Milford!
Why Do Middle School Kids LOVE This New Drink? What’s The Big Deal?
If you have kids between the ages of 8 and 16 you already know they are always asking for something, right? It's an endless list of things they need, new clothes, the newest phone, video games, I could go on and on but have your kids asked you for the new trend drink yet?
Brookfield 5G Tower Power Lies With 6 Un-Elected Officials, Resident Says No Thanks
Is a proposed 5G Cell tower a danger to the residents of Brookfield?. That is the question Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr wants people to consider. Carr has been very vocal about her opposition to a 5G tower that is proposed for 60 Vail Road in Brookfield. Back in December ('22), Carr raised safety concerns about 5G technology on the I-95 Morning Show, saying:
Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York
The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
What Celebrity Jeopardy Champ Celebrated With a Catskill Shoutout?
We'll take Local Shoutouts for $100, Alex. Since the passing of Alex Trebek in November 2020, I haven't really paid much attention to Jeopardy. I'll be honest, no one could fill Trebek's shoes and watching the infamous game show felt awkward. However, recently I've been seeing clips of Celebrity Jeopardy...
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House
A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Plays Punk Rock Mecca CBGB
Manhattan venue CBGB is remembered as the prototypical punk-rock hole in the wall, and an incubator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talents the Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. Yet in the bigger picture, one of the most influential dive bars in music history made sense for Alan Jackson's first New York stop since 9/11, in 2002.
