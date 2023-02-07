Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in MiamiOscarMiami, FL
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Related
Yardbarker
All-Star Closer Was Cubs' Best 'Under-the-Radar" Acquisition During Offseason
The Athletic's MLB staff recently published a piece in which they identified each club's best 'under-the-radar' move during the MLB offseason. Considering the plethora of moves the Chicago Cubs made, the train could have gone in any direction. The top names like Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon have to be...
Yardbarker
The Yankees could start transitioning the catcher position this season
The New York Yankees have a fine situation at the catcher position, and while we love Jose Treviño and his defensive prowess, the team may end up going in a different direction after the 2023 season. When general manager Brian Cashman initially traded for Treviño from the Texas Rangers,...
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Yardbarker
Senga Arrives in St. Lucie With Injury Concerns
The New York Mets have assembled an impressive starting staff of big names. Justin Verlander is a future Hall of Famer, so is Max Scherzer, and now Kodai Senga, the biggest name in Japan joining them. The first two starters are truly top-tier aces. Senga has that quality too, but he has an elbow issue. The Mets have assured everyone that it’s not a problem, but I’m worried about it.
Yardbarker
MLB executive on Max Fried’s feelings toward Braves following arbitration
Arbitration makes baseball fans crazy, primarily because they don’t understand the process, which is why it’s hilarious to see Braves fans squirm over Max Fried losing his most recent case. In 2023, Fried will make $13.5 million instead of the $15 million he sought, but it won’t bother Atlanta’s ace.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Broadcaster To Be Television Voice Of The Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest recently announced that former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. Chip Caray’s father Skip was a longtime announcer with the Atlanta Braves and grandfather Harry Caray was a legendary announcer for the Cubs. “I’m...
Yardbarker
MLB.com: Braves ‘most loaded’ bullpen in baseball entering 2023
The Braves have an elite or near-elite player at damn near every position on the roster. The club placed seven on the MLB Network’s Top 10 Position Rankings, which was the second-most among all of baseball. Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuna Jr., Max Fried, Sean Murphy, and Travis d’Arnaud were all honored.
Yardbarker
The Yankees already know who they want to win the shortstop job
The Yankees are creating a position battle at shortstop among several prospects and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa. A fair fight makes the most sense between Oswald Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, and Anthony Volpe, but naturally, there are advantages and disadvantages depending on the player. Volpe has no MLB experience and could use a...
Yardbarker
Cardinals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Royals
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. Misiewicz, 28, pitched for the Royals and Seattle Mariners in 2022 and was a combined 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 innings spread over 32 relief appearances.
Yardbarker
Former Braves fan favorite Charlie Culberson finds a new home
Charlie Culberson did just about everything for the Braves, including pitching in a few spots. He was very well-liked in the clubhouse and provided a young team with a veteran presence. After leaving Atlanta following the 2020 season, Culberson had solid back-to-back seasons for the Rangers. He slashed .243/.296/.381/.676 in...
Yardbarker
Report: A top free agent target for the Bears might not be available
The Chicago Bears are flush with cash. But they might have difficulty finding supply for their heavy demand as another top free agent might be extended this offseason. The Bears need to build their offensive and defensive lines for next season. However, many teams are hesitant to let their top linemen go into free agency.
Yardbarker
Three Dolphins who may not be back in 2023
Miami has $22,804,155 in effective cap space, per OverTheCap.com, and the seventh-least effective cap space in the NFL. The Dolphins have much of their roster set for the long term, especially after acquiring and extending WR Tyreek Hill and OLB Bradley Chubb. But Miami could pare these players from the roster.
Comments / 0