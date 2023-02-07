ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Rogers
3d ago

so, that means get ready for the blame game to start. Noone in the Biden admin would credit Trump with anything! vaccine truth is about to be exposed!

Diana Tanner
3d ago

Bravo to the man who had no problem to finally put the truth out there on one of many things that Trump had done but O Joe felt the need to take credit for. I don't believe theirs one thing that O Joe has ever done or said that's not been a Lie.

Loretta D Grecco
2d ago

Everything President Trump did has never been recognized by Biden or anyone from the Dem party. So It seems Biden is trying to take credit for the vaccine, when they know President Trump was the one who pushed for the development of the vaccines [operation Warp Speed]. There were many things President Trump accomplished and no one has given him credit. The Dems are all dishonest, they hate him so much. WELL JOE HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THE VACCINES, IT WAS PRESIDENT TRUMP.

