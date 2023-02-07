Meet Thornville's new mayor

THORNVILLE – Meet Gina Kaetzel, the new mayor of Thornville.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as your mayor,” Kaetzel said in the village’s newsletter. “I am committed to maintaining our small town charm, while striving to provide services and structure to carry us into the future.”

Appointed by Village Council, Kaetzel has been serving as mayor since Dan Harmon stepped down in December.

Prior to being sworn in by Judge Luann Cooperrider, Kaetzel had been serving as council president since January of 2022. First appointed to council in 2020, Kaetzel had been serving as the council clerk.

Kaetzel said she is passionate about public service.

“Through the experiences I have had over the past four years in Thornville, my desire to serve the community has fueled my desire to be more involved with the growth and development of the area,” she said.

Kaetzel said everyone has something to give to make the village a better place.

“We all know nothing happens without the help of many – hence my motto as mayor – ‘It Takes a Village’. You are blessed with a strong administrative structure in this town that fits that motto to a ‘T’. From the residents, to the village employees and council members, all have the community’s best interests in mind and work together as a team,” she said. “A great deal of work is being done by many people to make our community even stronger.”

Kaetzel said Thornville’s top priorities for 2023 are upgrading the community pool, revitalizing the playground in the park and working toward paving more streets and sidewalks.

“I am committed to working with the dedicated village staff, council members, businesses and residents to maintain and enhance the community we live in,” she said.

Kaetzel said the village will also be researching and applying for more grants to help the community and surrounding areas as well.

“Watch for more surveys seeking your ideas for improvements to our beautiful village,” she said. “Look for a more involved and engaged council in the community.”

Kaetzel said with the passing on the police levy in 2021, Police Chief Daniel Williams will have the funding to hire two part-time officers to help with the safety of our community.

Kaetzel is married to husband Mike and they have three children, two dogs, three cats and a turtle.

“Family is our number one priority – but we can also be found watching movies, attending concerts or maybe even at a sprint car race,” she said in the press release. “Many evenings you will find us on our back deck enjoying time outside or talking with my dad and listening to his musical talents.”

Kaetzel said she and her family moved to Thornville in 2019.

“I have always lived in central Ohio, having grown up in Groveport and previously living in Pataskala as well,” she said. “But Thornville is our town. We have fallen in love with the community and people of this area. It is a very welcoming place to be – we are proud to call this home.”

Kaetzel said she wants people to reach out to her at any time.

“If you see me out and about, please stop me, introduce yourself and say hi. Don’t hesitate to reach out to me with questions. You can reach me through my village email of mayor@thornville.us. I look forward to meeting you!”