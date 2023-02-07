SIHSL Tournament 2023: First-round match-ups becoming clearer, but there’s still some unfinished business

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at Tottenville vs. Monsignor Farrell
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 4 Tottenville (14-7) vs. Monsignor Farrell (16-4)
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Matt Camerlengo, Moore hold off PR, 71-60; MSIT cruises by New Dorp (photos)
Moore Catholic and McKee/Staten Island Tech advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals thanks to play-in victories on Thursday at MSIT’s New Dorp gymnasium. Matt Camerlengo scored a team-high 24 points, including a pair of huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help lift the No....
CHSAA freshman hoops: Adem Djonbalic’s big 3 propels St. Peter’s over Monsignor Farrell for S.I. division title
Adem Djonbalic’s buried the go-ahead three-pointer with about 40 seconds to play and Nico Parlanti and Danny Mills nailed key free throws down the stretch to lift St. Peter’s to a 43-39 CHSAA Staten Island victory over visiting Monsignor Farrell Wednesday in New Brighton. Both the Eagles and...
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at St. Joseph by-the-Sea vs. Curtis
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 St. Joseph by-the-Sea (13-8) vs. No. 2 Curtis (19-5)
HS wrestling: Tottenville celebrates Senior Day with easy PSAL AA quarterfinal triumph; Petrides wins in A quarters
On Senior Day, the Tottenville wrestlers celebrated their graduating teammates before getting to the business of dispatching their playoff opponent from Martin Luther King Jr, 66-12, and advancing to the PSAL AA semifinals in dominant fashion. “We wrestled really well, tonight.” said Tottenville coach John Cichon of his team, which...
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at McKee/Staten Island Tech vs. St. Peter’s
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 McKee/Staten Island Tech (17-8) vs. No. 2 St. Peter’s (14-7)
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: An inside look at Port Richmond vs. Moore Catholic
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity play-in game. Who: No. 5 Port Richmond (9-9) vs. No. 4 Moore Catholic (11-10)
HS boys’ hoops: Ryan Cambria goes for 33 more points, but SIA drops ACIS decision to defending league champs
Staten Island Academy closed out its regular season on Wednesday with an 81-56 loss to defending ACIS champion Dwight in Manhattan. SIA was led in scoring by Ryan Cambria, who notched 33 points in the loss. Shayne Gonzales added nine while Sean Litkenhaus chipped in with seven. The Lions pounced...
Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Win Conference Championship
Elizabeth, NJ - The 2023 Elizabeth girl’s varsity high school basketball team has won the Conference Championship. This is the first time the team has won the Conference Championship since 2007. Elizabeth Lady Minutemen won first place in the Mountain Division and first place in the overall conference. They currently hold a record of 20-1. Teammates Damani Anderson and Kezia Feaster have also received full scholarships to Middlesex College for their achievements on the court. The female athletes have an eye on the future and strive for the same success in the County and State tournaments.
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
St. Peter’s wins on and off the ice in pancreatic research fundraising game | Subscribers can download photos for free
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
New York Rangers: Look what bobblehead just dropped
Ready to put another in the net? Celebrate a nifty fifty that will live on in Blueshirt history books with the Chris Kreider New York Rangers 50 Goal Club Bobblehead, which was just released for $70 at FOCO.com. Kreider reached the feat last season and is another pace for another...
Bulls vs. Nets NBA predictions, trade deadline news & picks: February 9
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Brooklyn Nets took care of their trade deadline duties a few days ago as they quickly dealt with Kyrie Irving’s trade demand...
Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Islanders turn love of steak into thriving business, hosting celeb parties for N.Y. Giants and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last summer, after much debate and lots of hours behind the grill, Joseph Fraschilla and Peter Annarumma launched a modest steak-focused catering business in a South Shore backyard, prepping several cuts of impressively aged meat for about 50 guests. The porterhouse was perfection -- crisp on the outside, but pink, buttery and marbled throughout -- and the event itself quickly became the talk of the town. Now, 10 months and some 150 parties later -- with lots of Instagram posts detailing and promoting the journey -- the duo’s smallish endeavor has blossomed into something big.
New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
Meet the new owners of Cole’s Dockside | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the lapping shoreline and boat yard setting that drew Kam Singh and Gulshan Soni to Cole’s Dockside. When the Great Kills restaurant went on the market about a year ago, the seaside spot seemed a perfect fit for the entrepreneurs. In this...
Cool Spaces: A Huguenot home is filled with love, all the time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Even though this house and its owners are experiencing a bit of an empty nest, it is far from empty — ever. Laura Gasparis Vonfrolio and her husband, Charles, live on a little dead-end street in Huguenot, overlooking the ocean. This petite woman with the heart of a giant fell for this house because it looks out over the Atlantic Ocean. At first, it was priced out of range, but soon after her first attempt, the owners were ready to sell within her budget.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The surprise retirement party of Dr. James Lafferty at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the surprise retirement party of James Lafferty, M.D. at LiGreci’s Staaten, in West Brighton. The vibrant soiree was attended by family members and colleagues on Jan. 19, 2023. “Dr. Lafferty has been a practicing...
Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this year, Violette’s Cellar owner Peter Botros set out in search of the very best local, non-professionally produced meatball with his second annual Meatballs & Mixology program. Thousands of meatballs and 225 guests later, the endeavor netted the Grant City restaurant $325,000, an amount given entirely to the Staten Island University Hospital’s Florina Cancer Center, Ocean Breeze.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0