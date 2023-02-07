SIHSL Tournament 2023: First-round match-ups becoming clearer, but there’s still some unfinished business

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Even though this house and its owners are experiencing a bit of an empty nest, it is far from empty — ever. Laura Gasparis Vonfrolio and her husband, Charles, live on a little dead-end street in Huguenot, overlooking the ocean. This petite woman with the heart of a giant fell for this house because it looks out over the Atlantic Ocean. At first, it was priced out of range, but soon after her first attempt, the owners were ready to sell within her budget.

