Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
franchising.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe Elevates Brunch Experience in Rock Hill
Nation’s Leading Upscale Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant Brand Continues Nationwide Expansion with Opening of Second Location in Charlotte Metropolitan Area. February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // ROCK HILL, S.C. - Another Broken Egg Cafe is ushering in an unmatched, exquisite brunch experience to those who love Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service in the Charlotte metropolitan area with the opening of its newest location in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
WCNC
El Toro Bruto launching new "must try" menu
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — El Toro Bruto, Resident Culture South End's in-house restaurant, is launching a new menu and expanding to full-service dining for dinner beginning 4:30 p.m. Friday. Walk-up counter service and self-seating are still available during breakfast, lunch and late-night hours. The new sit-down dinner service will be...
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
9-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native Mia Angelina Ridley competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
Dave’s Hot Chicken set to open second Charlotte restaurant in University City
The Los Angeles-based fast-casual chicken concept opens its 2,500-square-foot restaurant at 8932 J.M. Keynes Drive in University City on Feb. 10.
QC Happenings | 8 things to do this weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While this weekend may bring rain and a few flurries for some, don't let it stop you from enjoying awesome events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is Pretty Woman. Find more information here.
WCNC
Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
Homeless camp pops up next to apartment complex in Sugar Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from I-85. Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been known as the rougher side of town for many. Now, it's been looked at as an opportunity. New developments are popping up left and right.
Two dead, two injured in Providence Road West crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have died, and another two people were injured, in a head-on crash Friday in south Charlotte. Shortly after 2 p.m., at least three vehicles collided on Providence Road West near Lancaster Highway. The location is near the state line between North Carolina and South Carolina.
Picasso's Landscapes exhibit makes U.S. debut in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mint Museum, established in 1936 as North Carolina's first museum, now aims to lead the way to international arts and innovation with Picasso's Landscapes exhibition opening this weekend. Doors opened to an excited group of VIP guests on Thursday evening, before the exhibit officially begins...
qcitymetro.com
‘A Blessing in disguise’: Beatties Ford Road flower shop moving after 40-plus years
Stepping inside Stroud’s Flowers is like stepping into the past. From the stained glass window out front that reads “Stroud’s” to the old piano in the lobby, the floral shop is filled with nostalgia and the sweet aroma of its blooms. Gerardo and Nancy Stroud opened...
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
WCNC
Bang Bang Burgers has a delicious Burger Bowl
Eating Healthy In 2023? Bang Bang Burgers Has A Super Bowl for you. Locally-owned favorite with a focus on quality ingredients serves up a protein-packed Burger Bowl alternative that makes clean-eating deliciously doable. The Burger Bowl at Bang Bang Burgers is a super bowl, but it doesn’t involve football and...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Search for a suitor, Rolling in Rock Hill, Litter box revenge
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill has enlisted Colliers International for help in finding a new buyer to call the Hutchison Property Home. This Spring Paint Day, a community service project will volunteers together to paint the outside of homes within Rock Hill City Limits.
One person seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt following an accident on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened on I-485 outer near Brookshire Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
You can now nominate officers for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police-Community Relations Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations is now accepting nominations for the 43rd annual Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police-Community Relations Awards. The awards recognize officers and work teams from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who are building positive, problem-solving relationships with individual residents and neighborhood groups. The awards ceremony is an annual feature of National Police Week.
Charlotte woman snags $1M lottery win on Quick Pick ticket
After claiming her prize at HQ, she took home a grand total of $712,503 after taxes.
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
WCNC
Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
Can an app make streets safer? The city of Charlotte is looking to find out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been several months since the city of Charlotte released an app designed to improve the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in South End. It's called Glance TravelSafely. The technology connects your smartphone to traffic signs, crosswalks, and other travelers. It's part of Charlotte's Vision...
