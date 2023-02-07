Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
NC Democratic Party ousts Richardson, elects new chair
RALEIGH, N.C. — For the first time in years, the North Carolina Democratic Party has chosen not to reelect its party chair, according to a WRAL report. The party’s executive committee on Saturday elected Anderson Clayton, 25, to chair the North Carolina Democratic Party. Clayton will replace incumbent chair Bobbie Richardson, who sought a second term after being elected in 2021.
CMS counselors are helping fill the pipeline to statewide HBCUs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is home to the country's largest number of Black HBCU undergraduate students. Historically Black colleges and Universities were established in the United States to provide higher education opportunities to Black Americans, at a time when many other colleges denied them access based on their race.
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans
When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
WCNC
How SC's $3.5 billion mistake could impact you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday's Senate Finance Committee meeting ended on an odd note as State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told lawmakers the budget was off by $3.5 billion. Many in South Carolina are scratching their heads after A $3.5 billion mistake, was announced. The issue was brought up on...
‘You never know what’s around the corner’: North Carolina veteran wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Woods, of Gastonia, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” he said. Woods, a […]
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid with end of 'continuous coverage' requirement
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency. While the public...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina weekend snow potential
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
Piedmont Triad on track to see one of the latest first measurable snow
(WGHP) – February marks the last month of meteorological winter and snow lovers across the Piedmont Triad are starting to get discouraged. On average, our first accumulating snowfall happens in early January. In recent years, the last time we waited this long was in 2020 when the snow didn’t arrive until late February. Every winter, […]
Horror film ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on haunted camping spot in North Carolina
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted campground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page. The plot of the film is based […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
‘Fell to my knees’: North Carolina woman plans to take care of family, start business with $2 million lottery win
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Melba Avery, of Pisgah Forest, won $2 million off a $20 scratch-off she bought at a convenience store, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ll be able to live comfortably,” Avery said. “And I can take care of my family.” Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, bought […]
cbs17
In the bees’ knees: Researchers working on ways to save honeybees as colonies being wiped out by disease; how this affects our food supply
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Honeybees around the country are under attack from a disease that can wipe out whole colonies in a matter of days, and this creates a danger of affecting our food supply. However, there’s a new treatment now being tested that could help save the bees....
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this charming spot in North Carolina.
WCNC
State's finances had $3.5 billion accounting error, comptroller general says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told state senators Thursday the state's general fund budget was off by $3.5 billion as late as last November. Eckstrom made the admission during a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee. Eckstrom told members it was an accounting mistake. He...
WLOS.com
Winter storm watch issued, NCDOT crews make final preps for predicted weekend snow, ice
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will complete final snowstorm preps Friday, Feb. 10, ahead of forecasted winter weather this weekend. News 13 meteorologists have issued a Weather Warn Day for Sunday, Feb. 12. Saturday night, as rain during the day will...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
Comments / 1