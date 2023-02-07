ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

NC Democratic Party ousts Richardson, elects new chair

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the first time in years, the North Carolina Democratic Party has chosen not to reelect its party chair, according to a WRAL report. The party’s executive committee on Saturday elected Anderson Clayton, 25, to chair the North Carolina Democratic Party. Clayton will replace incumbent chair Bobbie Richardson, who sought a second term after being elected in 2021.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

CMS counselors are helping fill the pipeline to statewide HBCUs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is home to the country's largest number of Black HBCU undergraduate students. Historically Black colleges and Universities were established in the United States to provide higher education opportunities to Black Americans, at a time when many other colleges denied them access based on their race.
WCNC

50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans

When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

How SC's $3.5 billion mistake could impact you

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday's Senate Finance Committee meeting ended on an odd note as State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told lawmakers the budget was off by $3.5 billion. Many in South Carolina are scratching their heads after A $3.5 billion mistake, was announced. The issue was brought up on...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina weekend snow potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Piedmont Triad on track to see one of the latest first measurable snow

(WGHP) – February marks the last month of meteorological winter and snow lovers across the Piedmont Triad are starting to get discouraged.  On average, our first accumulating snowfall happens in early January. In recent years, the last time we waited this long was in 2020 when the snow didn’t arrive until late February. Every winter, […]
OHIO STATE
FOX8 News

‘Fell to my knees’: North Carolina woman plans to take care of family, start business with $2 million lottery win

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Melba Avery, of Pisgah Forest, won $2 million off a $20 scratch-off she bought at a convenience store, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ll be able to live comfortably,” Avery said. “And I can take care of my family.” Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, bought […]
PISGAH FOREST, NC
WCNC

State's finances had $3.5 billion accounting error, comptroller general says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told state senators Thursday the state's general fund budget was off by $3.5 billion as late as last November. Eckstrom made the admission during a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee. Eckstrom told members it was an accounting mistake. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy