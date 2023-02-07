PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Super Bowl is a big event for the Valley and a big thing for many people. However, if you’re like me, where sports are not your thing, and big crowds give you anxiety, here are a few places on my list of places to (eventually) go to in Arizona. I haven’t been to most of these places, but I’ve always been interested, and I’ll tell you why.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO