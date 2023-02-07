Read full article on original website
NFL, Super Bowl Host Committee gift Scottsdale nonprofit $200K, Super Bowl tickets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, the NFL partners with the host committee to leave a lasting legacy on the host city. This year, they chose to donate to the Be Kind People Project from Scottsdale while personally inviting two leaders to the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Be Kind...
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
More people are interested in sports memorabilia and you can get your collectibles appraised for free this weekend at the NFL Experience in Phoenix. Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans.
On Your Side uncovers fake Super Bowl parties that could cost you
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You want to be part of the Super Bowl action. You know there are parties planned all over the city. But among the real events, fake parties are popping up all over social media. On Your Side found one advertisement promising “People from allll [sic] over...
Sisters surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young Valley sisters just got the surprise of a lifetime: two free tickets to Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale! And to make even more surreal, they received them directly from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself. The NFL and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee...
Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Super Bowl fans touch down at Sky Harbor Airport ready to cheer on teams
J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl. Homeowners scoring renters as thousands head to Arizona for Super Bowl.
Glendale homeowners looking to get extra cash through rentals, parking for Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the Super Bowl just a few days away, some people living near State Farm Stadium are looking for unique ways to make some extra dough. Homeowners in one Glendale neighborhood told Arizona’s Family they’re gearing up to rent their homes, or even driveways, for Super Bowl fans.
Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app.
Commemorative artist’s 22nd Super Bowl creating fantastic works
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Charles Fazzino has been working with the NFL for over 20 years, and this will be his 22nd year commemorating the Super Bowl, including his third for Arizona. We caught up with Fazzino to ask him about his work. “What we do every year...
Arizona sisters surprised with Super Bowl tickets from NFL commissioner
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
Helicopters to provide additional layer of security on Super Bowl Sunday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s increased security around the Valley to ensure everyone’s safety in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII. On Your Side’s Susan Campbell was able to get a “bird’s eye view” of the work happening locally to protect fans at State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations will be flying overhead to protect restricted air space within 30 miles of the stadium.
5 places for people who want to avoid Super Bowl events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Super Bowl is a big event for the Valley and a big thing for many people. However, if you’re like me, where sports are not your thing, and big crowds give you anxiety, here are a few places on my list of places to (eventually) go to in Arizona. I haven’t been to most of these places, but I’ve always been interested, and I’ll tell you why.
Valley man visits all 30 NFL stadiums in one season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One Valley football fan loves the game so much, he traveled to every NFL stadium ... in just one season!. Jason Karniol started the cross-country football journey back in September in Las Vegas when he saw a game at Allegiant Stadium. In the weeks that followed, he went to multiple games, sometimes even two in the same day.
VIDEO: Streaker makes it onto the green at WM Phoenix Open's 16th Hole
Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open. Gabe Cooper, the owner of Noggin Boss, says they were dominating sales at day two of the WM Phoenix Open. Streaker hops on green at 17th hole at WM Phoenix Open.
Mobile carriers upgrading cell phone towers ahead of big sporting events
More people are interested in sports memorabilia and you can get your collectibles appraised for free this weekend at the NFL Experience in Phoenix. Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement.
Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
Shaq’s Fun House in Scottsdale to launch Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the biggest parties the Super Bowl LVII week has to offer will be at Shaq’s Fun House in Scottsdale on Friday. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says it’s “the ultimate adult playground” at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, with DJ Diplo, Snoop Dog and many others attending. Tickets are available here, which include food and drink. It is a 21+ event.
Only this Arizona city will have biggest Mexican Pizza ever for the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After Taco Bell brought back its Mexican Pizza last year, the restaurant chain is giving it a big upgrade for the biggest game of the year. It’s called the Big A** Mexican Pizza, and it’ll be four times as big as the regular Mexican Pizza. The massive pie will have all the same ingredients as the regular one: beans, seasoned beef, tomato sauce and three kinds of cheese between tortilla shells. It’ll be a pizza that can’t be topped.
Chiefs and Eagles fans face off as soon as they arrive at Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kansas City Chiefs fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans flew into Sky Harbor Airport and immediately started the banter at baggage claim. The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams. The Super Bowl LVII rivalry has already begun. One fan predicted the score to be...
