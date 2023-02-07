The Richmond Slave Trail is a winding two-and-half mile route from the historic Manchester docks to the old slave auction houses in Shockoe Bottom. Throughout the 1700s, enslaved people were unloaded from boats along the river and taken along this path – often still in chains -- to the auction houses downtown. Then, throughout the 1800s up until the Civil War, some were then loaded back onto boats in Richmond and shipped to be sold in cities across America.

