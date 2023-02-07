Read full article on original website
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old DonationAsh JurbergRichmond, VA
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
Virginia students ‘pumped up’ for day of action at state Capitol
The Rev. Mark Jefferson looked out into the auditorium. Students gathered around almost every table, stacks of fact sheets and folders of notes spread out before them. Their time together was nearly at an end. Jefferson spoke with a calm determination. “I’m here as your fellow brother on the way,”...
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
newsfromthestates.com
Senate balks at Commanders stadium study and more Va. headlines
• After the University of Richmond’s law school removed the name of a man who donated $25,000 in the 1890s over his ties to slavery, his descendants are asking for the money back plus interest. In total, they say they’re owed $51 million.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia...
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
'Cheaply smeared': Youngkin education appointee rejected by Virginia Democrats fights back
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) blasted Democrats after the Virginia state Senate rejected three of his nominees, including an Indian immigrant he nominated to the board of education.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
How gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land?
Almost 60% of tenants in Virginia faced a rent increase last year. Localities are regulating starter homes out of existence. The rate of evictions is quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels. The statewide median home sales price broke $390,000 last spring. The commonwealth’s housing crisis can seem like something of an onion: each layer peels back […] The post Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
State Legislators Advance Bills to Deter Invasive Plants
Virginia has between 300 and 350 documented invasive plants, but only 14 on what is called the state’s “noxious weeds list.” Two northern Virginia legislators, Delegates David Bulova and Paul Krizek, have introduced bills, now moving through the General Assembly, to strengthen the law and slow invasive plants’ spread.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Family demands refund of 132-year-old gift to University of Richmond
A family is asking the University of Richmond to return their ancestors’ 1890 donation, with interest, after the university removed their relative’s name from its law school, citing his ownership of enslaved people, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. The descendants of T.C. Williams, Sr. (1831–1889) has asked the university...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
The Richmond Slave Trail provides valuable lessons on a dark legacy of American history
The Richmond Slave Trail is a winding two-and-half mile route from the historic Manchester docks to the old slave auction houses in Shockoe Bottom. Throughout the 1700s, enslaved people were unloaded from boats along the river and taken along this path – often still in chains -- to the auction houses downtown. Then, throughout the 1800s up until the Civil War, some were then loaded back onto boats in Richmond and shipped to be sold in cities across America.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Washingtonian.com
The Abortion Battle on Virginia’s Border
It’s 10 o’clock on a Monday morning, and the phones are ringing at Bristol Women’s Health. “Do you know the first day of your last menstrual cycle?” asks Krystal Biggs, wearing a black headset over her reddish dyed braid. “Looks like you’re just about four weeks, so we’d be able to do the medication abortion. Was there any particular day that you’d want to come in next week?”
WSET
Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
WSET
Va. Attorney General demands investigation into leaked 'anti-Catholic' FBI memo
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a strongly worded letter, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by 19 other attorneys general, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning the release of a leaked anti-Catholic internal memorandum created by the FBI Richmond field office.
Richmond Public Schools to close for Presidents Day and Election Day
All Richmond Public Schools will be taking consecutive days off in observance of Presidents' Day on Feb. 20 and Election Day on Feb 21.
Yes, IRS says wait to file taxes in some states, including Virginia
WASHINGTON — Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
