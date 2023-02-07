ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Mercury

Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs

When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate

“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Senate balks at Commanders stadium study and more Va. headlines

• After the University of Richmond’s law school removed the name of a man who donated $25,000 in the 1890s over his ties to slavery, his descendants are asking for the money back plus interest. In total, they say they’re owed $51 million.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land?

Almost 60% of tenants in Virginia faced a rent increase last year. Localities are regulating starter homes out of existence. The rate of evictions is quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels. The statewide median home sales price broke $390,000 last spring. The commonwealth’s housing crisis can seem like something of an onion: each layer peels back […] The post Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Connection Newspapers

State Legislators Advance Bills to Deter Invasive Plants

Virginia has between 300 and 350 documented invasive plants, but only 14 on what is called the state’s “noxious weeds list.” Two northern Virginia legislators, Delegates David Bulova and Paul Krizek, have introduced bills, now moving through the General Assembly, to strengthen the law and slow invasive plants’ spread.
VIRGINIA STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Family demands refund of 132-year-old gift to University of Richmond

A family is asking the University of Richmond to return their ancestors’ 1890 donation, with interest, after the university removed their relative’s name from its law school, citing his ownership of enslaved people, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. The descendants of T.C. Williams, Sr. (1831–1889) has asked the university...
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

The Richmond Slave Trail provides valuable lessons on a dark legacy of American history

The Richmond Slave Trail is a winding two-and-half mile route from the historic Manchester docks to the old slave auction houses in Shockoe Bottom. Throughout the 1700s, enslaved people were unloaded from boats along the river and taken along this path – often still in chains -- to the auction houses downtown. Then, throughout the 1800s up until the Civil War, some were then loaded back onto boats in Richmond and shipped to be sold in cities across America.
RICHMOND, VA
Washingtonian.com

The Abortion Battle on Virginia’s Border

It’s 10 o’clock on a Monday morning, and the phones are ringing at Bristol Women’s Health. “Do you know the first day of your last menstrual cycle?” asks Krystal Biggs, wearing a black headset over her reddish dyed braid. “Looks like you’re just about four weeks, so we’d be able to do the medication abortion. Was there any particular day that you’d want to come in next week?”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Yes, IRS says wait to file taxes in some states, including Virginia

WASHINGTON — Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
VIRGINIA STATE

