Digital Trends

iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts

Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.
CNET

Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using

Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
People

This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers

 “I had to go back and buy all of the colors because I loved it so much” Itching to refresh your closet with a statement piece? Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this just-launched blouse that features a unique detail.  The Merokeety Smocked Cuff Blouse is one of the most popular new tops on Amazon, currently ranking on the best-selling new tops, tees, and blouses chart. And now's a great time to join the droves of shoppers adding it to their carts since it's on sale for just $22...
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $380 Crossbody Bag for Just $95

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 14 has finally dropped to a far more tempting price

Just in time for the weekend, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 making it much more of a tempting upgrade. If you’ve been hankering for a saving on the latest iPhone, then we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon has just chopped £55 off the RRP of Apple’s iPhone 14.
CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: It's a Lot -- in a Good Way

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung wants the Galaxy S23 Ultra to be the go-to camera for cinematographers and photographers. I'm certainly not a professional filmmaker, nor do I consider myself to be a shutterbug. But after using the Galaxy S23 Ultra for several days, it's clear the new camera upholds the areas in which Samsung already excels -- like low-light photography -- and pushes those strengths a little further.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Apple Watch Accessories that every smartwatch enthusiast needs

The Apple Watch is probably one of the most popular smartwatches globally, and it’s not much of a shocker when you consider the number of people you see walking or jogging on the street with their Apple Watch wrapped around their wrists. Apple is constantly innovating on the go, and its Apple Watch Ultra is the latest addition to its arsenal of techy goodies. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty accessories to perfectly complement your Apple Watch Ultra, and its predecessors as well. From the Elago W3 Stand that will teleport users onto a nostalgic journey of time and functionality, to the smallest Apple Watch fast charger – these innovative accessories are a must-have for Apple Watch fanatics!
Trusted Reviews

Another major Samsung Galaxy S23 spec confirmed

For all the talk of the Samsung Galaxy S23‘s potential camera advancements, one of the biggest improvements might be the new display glass. Today Corning confirmed its new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 technology will be debuted within the Samsung Galaxy 23 series, which is set to be announced at Unpacked on February 1. The current Galaxy S22 series currently packs the Victus+ tech.
ETOnline.com

Save $400 On Apple's MacBook Pro at Amazon, Plus More of The Best Presidents' Day Laptop Deals

Buying a new laptop could be your first step toward a productive year. With the right one, you'll be flying through work or homework, and streaming your favorite shows and movies for years to come. In January, CES 2023 unveiled the next generation of laptops, resulting in significant price drops on current-gen models. Apple's updated 2023 MacBook Pro started shipping, so Amazon is offering steep price cuts on 2021 MacBook Pro models.
The Verge

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube is a square deal of $15 off

Ready for some deals to get you over the hump? The latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is selling for $124.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That saves you $15 on Amazon’s highest-end streaming device, which sports speedy performance, hands-free voice control using Amazon Alexa, and Wi-Fi 6E for less network congestion if you have a lot of devices in your home (and a 6E-capable router).
TrustedReviews

The AirPods Pro 2 keep dropping in price at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on offer again over at Amazon, giving you arguably the best wireless earbuds on the market for a cut down price. We weren’t surprised to find that the AirPods Pro 2 were “the best all-round earbuds available” for iPhone users when we reviewed them back in October. However, we have been ever so slightly surprised to see how quickly they’ve received the discount treatment.
TODAY.com

Amazon already dropped a ton of deals before Presidents Day — 38 finds starting at $7

It feels like just yesterday we were shopping Black Friday deals and last-minute holiday markdowns. But in the blink of an eye, January is already behind us. and the first sales event of the year is around the corner. If you've been itching to shop big discounts again, Amazon is here to answer your prayers with a ton of sales ahead of Presidents Day weekend.

