Detroit, MI

Chaplains provide Detroit Pistons with spiritual space

By Joseph Buczek, Ronnie Duncan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFJGx_0kfJ6Bwx00

Chaplains provide Detroit Pistons with spiritual space 02:08

(CBS DETROIT) - With an 82-game regular season schedule that features 41 road dates, it's understandable how NBA players can have a difficult time finding that personal spiritual space.

While it might appear to be the case, the Detroit Pistons are finding a way to get their "praise on."

Prior to every home game at Little Caesars Arena, players from the Pistons and their opponents can be found entering and exiting a temporary sanctuary of prayer.

"It's a blessing to have this," Pistons guard Rodney McGruder said. "We play so many nights a week, so we're fortunate to have this every game, road and home."

Ron White is one of the chaplains leading the ministry.

"It's exciting. There's a lot of energy in the room every game that we have chapel service," he said.

Jonathan Wynne has been delivering the word since the Pistons moved from the Palace of Auburn Hills.

"Chapel has been going for more than 30 years," Wynne said. "It's the only sport that both teams come together spiritually before they compete."

