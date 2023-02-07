ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Harry Styles' Grammys performance had a huge error in it and no-one noticed until today

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Harry Styles had quite the time at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, from his fashion sense to winning Album of the Year for Harry's House and Best Pop Vocal Album.

However, when he performed his hit single "As It Was," there was a rather significant error that no one spotted until recently.

Styles' backup dancers took to social media to explain that the stage, which was a spinning turntable (similar to the song's music video), was spinning in another direction, opposite of what they had spent all that time rehearsing.

In a video shared to dancer Brandon Mathis' Instagram Story, which was then reposted to TikTok , he explained that the turntable started "spinning in reverse, backward," which startled the dancers on "live television."

"And there was nothing we could do to stop it," he said.

Mathis also said that they practiced the routine perfectly, "going [one] way," and as soon it was time to perform at the show, "it starts going [the other way]."

He added: "In real-time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@cutiepopsie

My biggest respect goes to dancers!! But omg… Everything is so messed up😞😞 #harrystyles #harrystylesgrammy #asitwas #grammys #onedirection #louistomlinson #liampayne #niallhoran

Fellow dancer and choreographer Dexter Da Rocha also spoke about the situation, particularly on how the rehearsal process played out.

In a since-deleted TikTok Da Rocha said they rehearsed for "10 days" getting the "beautiful formations" down but were met with difficulty after the "turntable turning counterclockwise."

Due to the error, the dancers tried to get the technician's attention which failed, and they couldn't shout out because it was a live broadcast.

Still, Da Rocha said they did their "best" to get "one cool formation in time for the overhead shot but had to change the rest."

They also revealed that Styles did what he could to "reverse everything while he was singing and reverse his entire duet."

Overall, Da Rocha said the moment was "such a f****** incredible experience."

In an Instagram post, Mathis praised artistic director and choreographer Yoann Bourgeois for creating the routine.

"I am so grateful to you for your trust, your compassion, and your willingness to play and stay soft through it all. Even ridiculous technical difficulties that none of us could have prepared for," he wrote.

Styles has not made a public comment about the incident.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Church of Satan finally confirm whether Sam Smith's Grammy performance was 'satanic'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras's Grammy's performance of their hit Unholy made headlines as some slammed the performance as "evil" and "satanic," but now a magister from the Church of Satan has given his verdict.The stage was lit red with the addition of metal cages and dancers circling around Smith who sported a red horned hat in a cheeky devil reference while singing about "doing something unholy."Turns out, the staging caused quite the stir as Piers Morgan described Smith as "Satan" in his New York Post column.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTwitter CEO and Tesla boss, Elon Musk...
Indy100

Madonna response to ‘ageism’ around Grammys appearance is truly iconic

If the ridiculous conservative controversy over Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance at this year’s Grammy Awards wasn’t enough, pop icon Madonna has been criticised over her appearance at the Los Angeles event which she has considered to be “ageism and misogyny”.The “Material Girl” singer came on stage on Sunday night to introduce Smith and Petras’ live performance of their track “Unholy” (yep, the one which sparked outrage from right-wingers) with her hair in curled pigtails – and at one point had to ask the audience to cheer for her speech.And disappointingly, it wasn’t long before commentators and Twitter users...
Indy100

Rebecca Black releases first album 12 years after 'Friday' hit - and the fan verdict is in

Rebecca Black is letting Friday burn. On Friday, Black, 25, released her first album called Let Her Burn - a monumental moment in any musician’s career. But the release also marks a special day for Black as 12 years ago today she released her hit song Friday which sent her to internet fame.In 2011, Black was made a household name after millions of people mocked her for the highly autotuned, silly song.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut today, Black is proving herself as a well-respected musician by showing off her vocal talents and songwriting abilities in Let Her...
Indy100

The Ben Affleck memes caused tension between him and J-Lo, seat-filler reveals

Since the weekend, memes on the internet have poked fun at Ben Affleck for appearing less than thrilled to be at the Grammy Awards ceremony.However, an attendant at the show claimed she knows what really went down between him and Jennifer Lopez.In a TikTok video uploaded by the account @almostanna, who was a seat filler at the award ceremony, she said she saw Affleck discover that he had gone viral in real-time.She also noted that JLo realised her husband had achieved online notoriety once again as she was scrolling through her phone at the show."I sat next to Ben Affleck...
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Indy100

Jennifer Lopez is now posting her own memes about Ben Affleck's 'happy face'

Since the Grammys on Sunday (6 February), Ben Affleck's less-than-pleased face has become a whole mood.It didn't take long for viewers to jump online when they saw he'd rather be anywhere else than at the LA award ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez.Twitter erupted into memes, with one joking: "However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."Another humoured: "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell now, Lopez is joining in...
Indy100

Sam Smith is upsetting conservatives again with another outfit and you absolutely love to see it

Poor right-wingers. It was only two weeks ago that they were getting angry over the “raunchy” music video for Sam Smith’s track “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”, and a week after that that they were crying over the singer’s “satanic” performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (even when the Church of Satan itself said it was “nothing special”)…Now, they’re angry about Smith’s latest magazine shoot. Yes, really.The pathetic reaction comes after Smith shared a picture of themselves on the cover of Perfect, a fashion magazine which will release “Issue Four” on the theme of “autonomy” next Saturday.The...
Indy100

Twitter’s extended its 280-character limit to up to 4,000 characters - and everyone had the same response

Back in the early days of Twitter, it was well-known for requiring users to neatly summarise a thought or idea into 140 characters. In 2017, it doubled the limit in almost all countries to reduce “cramming”, but argued the “brevity” of the platform remained because in the testing phase, people still penned tweets below 140 “most of the time”.Well, “brevity” on Twitter now appears to be completely dead, as the site announced on Wednesday that subscribers to its paid Blue service in the US can play around with up to 4,000 characters in a single tweet.Yes, really.In a 1,000-character essay...
Indy100

MSCHF's Big Red Boots have left the fashion world baffled

Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF launched its Big Red Boots and the internet has been sent into a meme frenzy.The boots are exactly as described, big, red and resembling something an animated children’s character would wear.Unsurprisingly, the oversized footwear, retailing at $350 a pair, has caught the attention of the internet ahead of their release on 16th February.Thanks to their highly unusual appearance, the boots have been compared to those worn by both the cartoon Astro Boy and Dora The Explorer’s monkey companion Boots.A tweet by the footwear culture account Nice Kicks which shared a picture of MSCHF’s product has received...
Indy100

Who is Mama Cax? The amputee model honoured in today's Google Doodle

As part of Black History Month, Google is honouring Haitian-American model and disability rights advocate Mama Cax in their latest Google Doodle. The stunning visual can be seen on Google's homepage on Wednesday (8 February), which marked the day Mama Cax made her New York Fashion Week runway debut in 2019."The artwork highlights the many facets of her identity including her Haitian heritage, her NYC hometown, and her fashion career with her prosthetic incorporated into the look," the search giant said.At age 14, Mama Cax (whose birth name was Cacsmy Brutus) was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer. Sign up...
Indy100

The controversial 'Perc 10' TikTok dance explained

Since it exploded in popularity in 2020, there have been no shortage of controversial trends on the social media platform TikTok and the new “Perc 10 Dance” is no different.The new trend takes its name from a song by rapper YN Jay titled “Perc & Sex” in which he references taking Percocet, a type of prescription opioid.YN Jay’s track features the lyrics, “How the f**k did you pull up to the motherf**kin’ party and forget the Percs? Perc 10, I just popped a Perc 10. Perc 30, I just popped a Perc 30.” In the new TikTok trend, videos are...
Indy100

Fox News anchor goes rogue and announces that she's getting divorced live on air

Veteran Fox News anchor Julie Banderas said she is divorcing her husband, Andrew Sansone, during a live broadcast before calling Valentine's Day a "stupid" holiday.When Gutfeld! host Greg Gutfeld asked her if her relationship was done and if she'd be getting anything for the romantic holiday on Thursday (9 February), Banderas immediately went into a tirade. "F** Valentine's Day. It is stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s***," she said before addressing her breakup."Well, I'm getting a divorce. I'm going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time. "...
Indy100

Pushback after new Harry Potter game branded a ‘genocide simulator’

People boycotting the new Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy have added a new tag to it in an effort to reduce people buying the game. On Steam, a video game distribution site, users have added the custom tag “genocide simulator” to the game according to reports. Now when people want to see what the game is about it appears to have a much darker theme.The addition of the tag is part of a larger effort to reduce the number of people purchasing and playing the game as a way of standing against JK Rowling’s controversial views on transgender people.Although...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy