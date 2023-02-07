Harry Styles' Grammys performance had a huge error in it and no-one noticed until today

Harry Styles had quite the time at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, from his fashion sense to winning Album of the Year for Harry's House and Best Pop Vocal Album.

However, when he performed his hit single "As It Was," there was a rather significant error that no one spotted until recently.

Styles' backup dancers took to social media to explain that the stage, which was a spinning turntable (similar to the song's music video), was spinning in another direction, opposite of what they had spent all that time rehearsing.

In a video shared to dancer Brandon Mathis' Instagram Story, which was then reposted to TikTok , he explained that the turntable started "spinning in reverse, backward," which startled the dancers on "live television."

"And there was nothing we could do to stop it," he said.

Mathis also said that they practiced the routine perfectly, "going [one] way," and as soon it was time to perform at the show, "it starts going [the other way]."

He added: "In real-time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism."

Fellow dancer and choreographer Dexter Da Rocha also spoke about the situation, particularly on how the rehearsal process played out.

In a since-deleted TikTok Da Rocha said they rehearsed for "10 days" getting the "beautiful formations" down but were met with difficulty after the "turntable turning counterclockwise."

Due to the error, the dancers tried to get the technician's attention which failed, and they couldn't shout out because it was a live broadcast.

Still, Da Rocha said they did their "best" to get "one cool formation in time for the overhead shot but had to change the rest."

They also revealed that Styles did what he could to "reverse everything while he was singing and reverse his entire duet."

Overall, Da Rocha said the moment was "such a f****** incredible experience."

In an Instagram post, Mathis praised artistic director and choreographer Yoann Bourgeois for creating the routine.

"I am so grateful to you for your trust, your compassion, and your willingness to play and stay soft through it all. Even ridiculous technical difficulties that none of us could have prepared for," he wrote.

Styles has not made a public comment about the incident.

