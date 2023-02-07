ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian falls off stage and is greeted by complete silence

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

It’s only February, but we’ve already seen a contender for the most awkward – and hilarious – video of the year.

A clip is going viral showing a comedian falling off stage mid-performance and being greeted by total silence – only, there might be a catch.

The footage was posted by the legendary Laugh Factory comedy club and shows comedian James Austin Black in mid-flow.

Black can be seen walking across the stage during a routine about his love life, edging slowly towards the edge of the stage the whole time.

The joke sees him talk about his sexual experiences with the ‘freaky women of Chicago’. He delivers the line “I don’t think pegging is necessarily that gay.”

Next thing, Black is seen falling right off the stage to total silence.

The clip is, undoubtedly, funny. Comedians like Anthony Jeselnik have been sharing the footage, along with thousands of social media users.

It’s a hilarious viral moment – there might be something many people missed at first.

Black, who is a member of the Chicago sketch comedy group So Far So Good, commented on the original video which was posted by the group and Laugh Factory: Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42GdC7_0kfJ69Gk00

“Wow that’s a handsome guy. Where can see his shows,” he commented.

So, it would appear that the video could have been staged as a way of promoting the comedy group’s tour.

Whether it’s real or not, it gave us a good giggle – and that’s the most important thing.

