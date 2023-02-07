Nick Bougalis, the former director of engineering at Ripple, commented on the much debated topic of how a CBDC could run on XRP. Bougalis said the idea is absurd to say the least, given that XRP is a digital asset, not a technology. In addition, the cryptographer said that all absurd predictions and outlandish claims about the future of XRP, actively circulating in the community, are silly "hopium nonsense."

