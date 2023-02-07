ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Jeremy Renner says new Disney+ series is coming 'as soon as I'm back on my feet'

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeX5a_0kfJ5xug00

Jeremy Renner is on the mend and raring to debut his new Disney+ show after suffering extensive injuries in a snowplow accident earlier this year.

Over the weekend, the "Hawkeye" star shared an image from his forthcoming reality series, "Rennervations," on Instagram and provided an update on his condition . In the photo, Renner is seated around a table with three other people. A release date for the show has not been announced.

"We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!" the Marvel actor wrote. "As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you’re ready!!!"

Starring and executive produced by Renner, "Rennervations" is a four-part series that will follow the two-time Oscar nominee across the globe as he fashions "unique purpose-built vehicles" to satisfy various communities' needs. According to Disney, the project will showcase Renner's interests and skills as "a construction aficionado" who is "heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists" around the world.

Renner's latest Instagram post came about a month after he was hospitalized for severe wounds he sustained in a snowplow accident near his Lake Tahoe-area home on New Year's Day. Per a recent report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was attempting to pull his truck out of the snow with the help of his adult nephew when he was crushed by his own PistenBully snowplow.

After Renner jumped out of the snowplow without setting the parking brake, the 14,000-pound vehicle began to roll toward his nephew — at which point Renner attempted to board the moving plow and got "pulled under the left side track."

The 52-year-old was promptly airlifted in critical condition to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including "30 broken bones," authorities reported. He was released from the hospital by Jan. 16.

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I," Renner wrote on Instagram last month. "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update

Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
New York Post

Robert Downey Jr. spotted looking unrecognizable as balding redhead

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t expecting any sympathy from fans shocked by his alarming new look. The 57-year-old actor appeared very unrecognizable in photos snapped on the set of his new HBO TV series “The Sympathizer” this week. Incorporating some Hollywood hair and makeup magic, Marvel’s “Iron Man” donned a bald cap prosthetic and fuzzy red wig to shoot scenes of the top secret project. The two-time Oscar nominee — for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder” — also sported vintage-style navy trousers, a pink button-down shirt and a maroon jacket. Last October, Downey Jr. shocked fans when he shaved his head and cheekily shared his...
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
New York Post

‘Yellowstone’ hunk Cole Hauser shocks fans with unrecognizable new look

“Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser swapped his cowboy hat and chaps for a simple navy polo and baseball cap, shocking fans during a day out with his family. Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, posted a photo of himself with his family Monday at Disney World on Instagram, sporting a much different look than fans of the Paramount series are used to seeing. “Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience,” wrote the 47-year-old actor, posing in the picture with his wife, Cynthia Daniel, and their two sons, Ryland and Colt....
MONTANA STATE
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Variety

Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’

“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
524K+
Followers
80K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy