ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia-area guests to attend State of the Union address

By Aziza Shuler, Phoenix Berman
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKIl7_0kfJ5v9E00

Delaware Valley local heroes set to attend President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday even 01:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening. This will be Biden's second address as president and first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

The speech will begin at 9 p.m. and will be streamed online on the CBS News streaming network .

Biden says he wants the address to be a "conversation with the American people." It will give the public a preview of what his agenda will be for the coming year and is expected to cover issues including the economy, climate, gun violence, policing, opioids, immigration, the war in Ukraine and China.

According to a new CBS poll , the majority of respondents who plan to watch the State of the Union say it's important for Biden to discuss the economy, inflation and immigration. 49% of those respondents also say the effects of Biden's policies are making their family's finances worse.

Eleven people from our region have been invited by lawmakers as guests to Tuesday evening's address.

Pennsylvania

The White House recently released its guest list for First Lady Jill Biden's viewing box which will feature Mitzi Colin Lopez from West Chester.

Lopez is described as a DREAMer and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient. She was brought to the United States from Mexico by her parents at 3 years old. The White House says Lopez graduated Summa Cum Laude from West Chester University and is an immigration advocate.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has invited a Philadelphia man he helped free from prison who served 28 years for a wrongful conviction. Fetterman says Dennis "Freedom" Horton and his brother's sentences were lifted in 2021 when he chaired the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick will bring Bucks County resident and cancer survivor Sara Harvey. Harvey collaborated with the Neshaminy School District to raise $4,000 to help combat childhood cancer.

Rep. Dwight Evans will host Philadelphia housing leader Stefanie Seldin. Seldin is the President & CEO of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia, a non-profit that helps to make vulnerable owner-occupied homes safe, healthy and energy-efficient.

An invitation was also extended to . He's the heroic SEPTA bus driver who just last month helped save a woman from being carjacked.

Rep. Madeleine Dean has invited Kelsey Leigh, a Pennsylvania abortion advocate from the Lehigh Valley.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon will be joined by Randy Butler, a Philadelphia youth basketball leader. Butler is the Director of Program Operations & Impact at Philadelphia Youth Basketball. The program helps to empower and serve underserved communities in Pennsylvania's 5th district.

Rep. Susan Wild will bring the surviving family of fallen New Tripoli Volunteer Firefighter Marvin Gruber. Gruber and his partner were killed while responding to a fire in Schuylkill County at the end of last month. Gruber's son, Nick Gruber, and wife, Natalie Gruber, will be in attendance.

Delaware

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper will be joined by Lolita Lopez, CEO of Westside Family Healthcare. Lopez leads the center's work in providing health care services to vulnerable, uninsured individuals to more than 28,000 Delawareans in New Castle and Kent Counties.

New Jersey

New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross will bring union leader Charles Wowkanech. Wowkanech is the President of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO where he leads the union's one million members and their families across the state.

Rep. Andy Kim will host Marta Nelson, a woman from Southampton who has benefitted from slashed insulin costs due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Kim supported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union

A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
26K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy