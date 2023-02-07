DeSantis to Choose Board in Charge of Disney Florida District
3 days ago
Control of Disney's Orlando area theme parks may soon go to a board chosen by Governor Ron DeSantis. Republican lawmakers unveil the bill that would give Republicans authority over the state's largest employer.
ORLANDO, FL. - This latest move by Governor DeSantis has sparked much controversy and raises questions about whether he is overstepping his political bounds. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. However, the recent bill passed by Florida lawmakers would give DeSantis more control over the district.
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district after Senate Republicans approved a bill Friday punishing the company over its opposition to the law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The legislation, which now awaits the governor’s signature, would require DeSantis... Read more »
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”
Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […]
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
