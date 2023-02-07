ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair Home By Architect Who Designed MoMA Hits Real Estate Market

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
260 Upper Mountain Ave., Montclair. Photo Credit: Keller Williams - Nj Metro Group

A home designed by the architect who also designed the Museum of Modern Art and Radio City Music Hall is up for sale in Montclair.

The asking price of the home designed by Edward Durell Stone in 1959 is $949,000.

Floor-to-ceiling window views include New York City's iconic skyline, according to its listing.

The 2,200-square-foot home is nestled in a wooded canopy on First Mountain. The kitchen opens to a deck and patio.

A loft overlooks the living room and is perfect for an office.

With just one owner for more than 50 years, the home has been meticulously maintained, the listing says.

The entire perimeter is surrounded by decking in the Japanese engawa style, accessed through glass doors on all sides, embracing the concept of inviting the outdoors in.

The exterior of this unique home offers a Zen-like experience for relaxation, meditation and entertaining.

