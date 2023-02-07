Read full article on original website
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
