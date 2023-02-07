ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Three arrested in Macon County burglary investigation

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Marcus "Cody" Waldroup was located and arrested Monday night on the following charges:. An investigation is underway after a sheriff's office in the mountains received a tip about a burglary. After two people were arrested, authorities say they're looking for one more suspect.
WLOS.com

Thieves steal ATM from Short Stop convenience store in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville police said thieves didn't just illegally withdraw money from an ATM, they swiped the entire machine. Surveillance video captured the moment about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, when two men broke through the door at the Short Stop convenience store on North Main Street and hauled the ATM away in a white van.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Cherokee Tribal Council member Bo Crowe resigns

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council member has resigned his seat. In a letter, Wolftown and Big Y communities representative Bo Crowe said he would step away to "work on healing my family and taking care of myself." His resignation was effective Jan....
CHEROKEE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy