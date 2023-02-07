ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago

The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.

NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, said Keechant Sewell, NYC Police Commissioner.

His alleged assailant, identified as Randy Jones, age 38, of Manhattan, was tracked by NYPD officers in a 2010 Acura to Rockland County and the Days Inn in Nanuet, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Fayaz, who was off-duty, was shot around 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 in the area of 472 Ruby St., in Brooklyn as he attempted to purchase a Honda Pilot from Jones, Essig said.

When Fayaz, along with his brother-in-law met with Jones, they were walking down a driveway to see the vehicle when Jones grabbed the officer in a headlock and demanded the money.

When Fayaz said he didn't have it, Jones shot the officer in the head, and continued to fire at least six additional rounds as he ran from the scene, Essig added.

After Fayaz was shot, the brother-in-law grabbed the gun and began firing back, police said.

After the incident, NYPD traced Jones to two locations and eventually tracked him to Rockland County and the hotel where he was found with a woman and five children, Essig added.

The woman was questioned and released, along with the children ages six months to 11 years old, he said.

Jones was brought back to New York City where he is expected to be charged with attempted second-degree murder later on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Lisa Jackson
3d ago

How about everyone taking time to at least keep the officer in prayer .Let's not talk about bail and political things right now. Please and Thank you 🙏

