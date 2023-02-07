Read full article on original website
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’. What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. ‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
4 Cloudflare Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: Discipline In Spending, Potential Disruption, 'Record Deals'
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) issued fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $274.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations. Here's what four Cloudflare analysts have to say after the print. Check out more analyst ratings here. Discipline In Spending: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Thomas Blakey said Cloudfare demonstrated discipline in spending, with strong revenue growth, a 6% EBIT margin and free cash flow of $34 million, and management remains committed to investment discipline and being FCF positive in calendar 2023. Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $59 to $80. Unique Opportunity For Long-Term: JMP analyst Trevor Walsh said Cloudflare represents a unique...
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Alameda Research Wallets Reactivate, Transfer Millions In FTX Tokens, Sparking Community Concern
The crypto community was taken by surprise Tuesday when wallets associated with the now-bankrupt Alameda Research were once again active, transferring millions of dollars in FTX FTT/USD tokens. The source of these funds and how they were accessed has become a major point of concern, causing many to question the...
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Disney Price Target Gets A Boost Following Q1 Beat: 'Mouse House Can Really Roar If…'
Walt Disney Company DIS shares took off after the entertainment giant reported above-consensus fiscal year 2023 first-quarter earnings. Disney On Inning One: Disney is in inning one under Bob Iger, said Ross Gerber, co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth And Investment Management, apparently suggesting there is more to come.
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Research Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF). The Thesis The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said. On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
One Analyst Is Bullish While Another Sees Overhang On Phathom Pharma Stock After Two Rejection Letters
FDA issued two Complete Response Letters to Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan marketing application for the erosive esophagitis (EE) indication and H. pylori (HP) indication post-approval supplement. Phathom expects to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of this year to discuss the resubmission plan and timeline. Goldman Sachs writes that the FDA could need up to 6 months to review the company's resubmission. A base case scenario would be a 6-month study of the recently produced commercial product under accelerated conditions (i.e., high temperature and humidity) that could allow for an early 2024 launch versus the prior assumed late 2023/early 2024. The worst-case scenario would...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Read Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Restaurant Brands
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) with a price target of $81. The analyst installed QSR as one of the top picks entering 2023, anticipating a unique path for earnings upside in '23/'24, and catalysts to accelerate unit growth above Street's 5% forecasts. The analyst added that the guidance appears conservative, particularly when incorporating cold beverages, food innovation and digital momentum. An analysis of datapoints from peers suggests 4Q22E same-store sales are positioned for upside in both international and U.S. While International is performing at an elite level (SSS +20% vs 2019), the choppy domestic business...
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Awakens To Make Colossal 120,000,000% Gains After 11 Idle Years
A Bitcoin BTC/USD address that had been dormant for more than a decade suddenly sprung back to life on Wednesday. What Happened: Address ‘1MMXRA’ on Oct. 1, 2012, held 412.12 BTC which, when combined, were worth only $8 at the time. These BTC were accumulated through four separate transactions.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Getting Hammered Thursday: So What's Up?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are trading lower by 5.55% to the $0.082-level and lower by 7.12% to the $0.000012-level Thursday afternoon. Weakness in the meme cryptos may be due to a sympathy move lower with apex-crypto Bitcoin and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum and in potential reaction to Robinhood Markets Inc fourth-quarter earnings, in which it reported a 24% decrease in crypto transaction-based revenues.
3 REITs That Beat Analyst's Estimates But Missed On Guidance
Over time, strong earnings will usually result in an increase in a company’s stock price. But stock prices can fluctuate greatly in the days following earnings reports and may even make large upside moves if the earnings are not only good but also top Wall Street’s estimates. Companies that beat the estimates on earnings and/or revenue often continue to do well over the next quarter. But when forward guidance is below analysts’ estimates, it can considerably reduce the Street’s enthusiasm for the stock. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that beat analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates. Forward guidance is another...
