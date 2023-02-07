Read full article on original website
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Tapestry's Improving Trends Despite Challenges Impress This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and raised the price target from $52 to $54. TPR’s beat and raise are impressive, especially in light of the COVID disruptions in China for the quarter and following Capri Holdings Limited's (NYSE: CPRI) significantly disappointing results yesterday, said the analyst. In addition, the beat was nicely operational, with upside coming from gross margin while sales were only slightly below consensus (and in line with guidance) despite COVID pressures in China through the quarter, added the analyst. Related: Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost Encouragingly, and in keeping...
Global Payments Clocks 2% Adj Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On Acquisitions & Divestments
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. The adjusted operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 44.4%. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41. Global Payments held $1.998 billion in cash and equivalents. CFO Josh Whipple said, "Our 2023 outlook reflects the closings of the acquisition of EVO Payments, the divestiture of Netspend's consumer business, and the sale of Gaming Solutions in each case by the end of the first quarter." Whipple concluded, "We presume a stable worldwide macroeconomic backdrop throughout calendar year...
Why AppHarvest Shares Are Nosediving Friday
AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) shares are trading lower by 26.52% to 97 cents Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a $40-million underwritten public offering of common stock. What Else? The underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of the company's common stock will be at a price to the public of $1 per share. See Also: Tesla Rally Burns Short Sellers: Here's How Much Betting Against EV Maker Has Cost This Year Additionally, AppHarvest has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AppHarvest says the offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 14, subject to customary closing conditions. AppHarvest expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. According to data from Benzinga Pro, APPH has a 52-week high of $7.05 and a 52-week low of $0.47. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Lions Gate Entertainment, DexCom, Yelp And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Proto Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRLB) jumped 22.4% to $37.24 as the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.5% year-over-year to $115.6 million, beating the consensus of $109.8 million. Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) climbed 19.2% to $4.53 following upbeat Q4 earnings. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares gained 18.8% to $9.80 following Q3 results. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 14.6% to $68.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)...
Cramer Likens This Stock To 'A Fine Merlot': It's Down 1% In 2023, So 'I Would Buy All You Can Right Here'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Dogecoin About To 'Rage Pump' With 25% Gains, Says Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst said on Twitter that he is confident that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is about to ‘rage pump’. What Happened: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.088, down 3.79% in the last 24 hours. ‘SmartContracter’ told his 220,200 followers on Twitter, “Never owned as...
Tesla Rally Continues Unabated Above $200 Mark: What's Driving Shares Higher Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
4 Cloudflare Analysts On Q4 Earnings Beat: Discipline In Spending, Potential Disruption, 'Record Deals'
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) issued fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $274.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations. Here's what four Cloudflare analysts have to say after the print. Check out more analyst ratings here. Discipline In Spending: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Thomas Blakey said Cloudfare demonstrated discipline in spending, with strong revenue growth, a 6% EBIT margin and free cash flow of $34 million, and management remains committed to investment discipline and being FCF positive in calendar 2023. Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $59 to $80. Unique Opportunity For Long-Term: JMP analyst Trevor Walsh said Cloudflare represents a unique...
Why Alteryx (AYX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Today
Alteryx Inc (NASDAQ: AYX) shares are trading higher by 12.50% to $67.60 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened? Alteryx reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 51 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.08 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $279.31 million by 7.8%. This sales figure is a marked 73.2% increase over sales of $173.81 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, Alteryx says the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.7 million, compared to the GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $37.5 million for the fourth...
PepsiCo 'Treats' Considered Affordable By Consumers, Says CFO: 'Gives Us Some Confidence'
Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion. Also Read: How To Invest In Startups PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable. "Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
Why Hempacco Stock Is Down Over 60% Friday
Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO) shares are trading lower by 63.64% to $1.60 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of an upsized $6.3 million public offering. What Else? Per the offering, 4,200,000 shares of Hempacco's common stock are being sold to the public at a price of $1.50 per share. In addition, Hempacco has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. See Also: Tesla Rally Burns Short Sellers: Here's How Much Betting Against EV Maker Has Cost This Year Hempacco says the company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for sales and marketing, potential acquisitions, upgrades to its existing manufacturing facility, working capital and other general corporate purposes. According to data from Benzinga Pro, HPCO has a 52-week high of $41.80 and a 52-week low of $0.74. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Indie Semiconductor To Snap GEO Semiconductor For $275M Including Earnout
Indie Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) agreed to acquire GEO Semiconductor, Inc, a video processors maker for automotive cameras, for $180 million. The purchase consideration comprised $90 million in cash plus 12 million Indie shares. The shares were worth $95 million based on the February 8 closing of $7.92. The consideration included an earnout provision of up to $90 million. Indie expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2023 non-GAAP EPS. Acquisition of GEO, a private fabless semiconductor supplier, adds immediate scale to indie's Image Processing program and enables true sensor fusion of Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications. "Camera processing is...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Hempacco Stock Plummets On Upsized $6.3M Public Offering
Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO), a vertically integrated hemp manufacturing company, announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold to the public at a price of $1.50 per share. The gross proceeds to the company from this offering are expected to be approximately $6.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any. In addition, Hempacco has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares to...
