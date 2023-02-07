Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
National School Counseling Week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Helping students dream big is exactly what two school counselors at Bridgeport High School do. Kristinia Robinson is the freshman and sophomore school counselor and Michael Lemley is the junior and senior school counselor. They’ve made a lasting impact on the students. Ryan Hall is...
WDTV
WV Black History Month Prominent Figures: Dr. Gregory T. Hinton
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It all started from the president’s office,” Dr. Gregory Hinton. Dr. Gregory Hinton played a vital role in establishing a race gender and class course at Fairmont State University. He says the process began back in the 80s, and the university had an...
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
WDTV
John William Shroyer
John William Shroyer, 75, of Whitehall went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 10, 1947, in Fairmont; a son of the late Lewis W, Shroyer, Jr. and Mildred (Daughtery) Shroyer of Fairmont. John was a 1965 graduate of East Fairmont High School. He served as a SP5 United States Army Signal Corp from 1967 – 1970. John served in Southeast Asia and the Pentagon and two years in the West Virginia National guard 201st field Artillery. John is survived by his very loving wife Linda of 37 years, his son, Steven B. Shroyer of Fairmont, a daughter Amy R Shroyer Branham and her husband Bob of Fairmont, Step Daughters, Monica Dunbar Patterson and her husband Kevin of Bunners Ridge, and Denise Dunbar Bowles and her husband Dennis of Bridgeport, one brother Richard Shroyer and his wife Julie of Fairmont, and a brother-in-law Robert Golden of Massachusetts, sisters-in-law Susie Shroyer of Fairmont and Debbie Shroyer of Barrackville, two grandsons, Anthony Bowles and his wife Megan of Fairmont and Devin Bowles and his wife Stephanie of Fairmont, great grandchildren, Finleigh Brooke, Maddox Lennon, Emilia (Millie) Quinn, Collin Jace and one on the way, all of Fairmont, as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins. He worked for the Xerox Corporation for 35 years and Marion electric for 7 ½ years. John was a Certified Electrician. He enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. John was always ready to help family and friends. John was a member of the Fairmont Masonic Lodge #9 AF&AM, Moose Lodge #9, Osiris Shrine, VFW Post 7048, American Legion Post 17, South Fairmont Kiwanis, a former member of Marion County Rescue Squad, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Upper Mon Valley Shrine Club Desert Caravan where he enjoyed riding his three wheeled trike in parades, he also served as a Councilman for the town of Whitehall. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his Great Grandson Landon Connor Bowles, his three brother, Lewis (Skip) Shroyer, Russell Shroyer of Fairmont and Tom Shroyer of Barrackville, a special uncle Robert Daugherty of Florida. His aunt, Martha Daugherty Ross, and uncles Charles (Red) Ross, Delbert Daughtery, and James Daughtery and a very dear friend Carlos Miller of Oklahoma. Sisters in law, Violet Golden Osborne (Chuck) of Texas, Arlene Golden Wright Rutherford, Nina Jean Golden Osburn Pica, and Brenda Golden of Massachusetts. Brothers in law Kenneth (Bum) Wright, Ray Rutherford Jr, Fred Pica (Ace) of Fairmont and Charles Robert Osburn. Russell Golden and his wife Evelyn of Texas, and his Father and Mother in law Dewey and Esta Golden of Baxter. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Evangelist Kevin Lough, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the WV National Guard from Camp Dawson. There will be Masonic ritualistic services at the cemetery by Fairmont #9 A.F. &A.M. Masonic Lodge. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Community mourning death of local public figure, former delegate
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able to work with both sides of the aisle in Charleston passed away. Born in Beckley, Jack Roop began his political career as county commissioner in 1976. In 1982, he was elected to the West Virginia House […]
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
WDTV
Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Boy Scouts of America are based on the idea of doing good deeds. Those deeds were celebrated on Wednesday as part of National Boy Scout Day. Wednesday marked 113 years since the Boy Scouts of America organization was founded. It’s a day to reflect on the organization’s values and honor those who are helpful, kind and brave.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
wchsnetwork.com
Strong odor in Building 5 explained
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some state workers in Building 5 at the state capitol complex were allowed to go home early Tuesday after a strong odor in the building caused by a cleaning substance. A Department of Administration spokesperson said the substance was being used as part of ongoing work...
WDTV
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
Kindergarten registration now open in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Schools has announced Kindergarten registrations for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration is now underway and runs until March 1. Officials said kids must turn five before July 1 to be registered. Packets can be picked up from your child’s school or you can contact...
Investigators unable to determine cause of fire at Marion County hotel
Officials on the scene have told 12 News that no one was injured in the fire at the Clarion Inn just north of Fairmont on Wednesday.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Feb. 9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses catch-up plan contributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Harrison County WIC offers free lead testing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is offering free lead testing for WIC clients as part of a year-long program in response to high levels of lead found in Clarksburg homes. WIC will allow participants coming in for an appointment to do a blood...
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
wchsnetwork.com
Consolidation of schools proposed for 2024
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering consolidating select elementary schools. Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams proposed closures of Grandview Elementary in Charleston, Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County and Weimer Elementary in St. Albans at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Williams said these moves need to be made.
Comments / 0