WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire at a home in Eau Claire Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Harless Road in Eau Claire. According to a release, a caller...
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
WEAU-TV 13
New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County snowmobile trails to reopen Friday morning
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 48 hours after closing due to mild winter temperatures, snowmobile trails will reopen Friday morning in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that trails will be open again in the county at 8 a.m. Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said that they also planned on closing the trails at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
WEAU-TV 13
Skating rinks in Eau Claire closed for the rest of the season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire says its outdoor skating rinks are closed for the rest of the season. In a release on Friday, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said that because of the warmer temperatures and for safety reasons, all outdoor skating rinks are now closed for the season.
WEAU-TV 13
New bus routes aim to better serve UW-Eau Claire students
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is making changes to its bus routes that serve UW-Eau Claire. The new and extended routes aim to cut down on the wait times for riders and UW-Eau Claire students. “Our current route, we extended one hour, so it goes to about...
winonaradio.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls PD reports rise in catalytic converter thefts
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the City of Chippewa Falls, according to police officers. Since the beginning of the year, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has received 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In just the last three days, five thefts were reported.
WEAU-TV 13
Man receives probation for 2021 stabbing in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who was convicted of a 2021 stabbing in the city was sentenced to probation Thursday. 35-year-old James Sande, who was 32 at the time of the stabbing, was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation on one count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire firefighters will greet you with flowers for charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Valentine’s Day just around the corner chocolate, love, and flowers may be on your mind and for those looking to order flowers you may be greeted by an Eau Claire firefighter. For the past ten years Eau Claire Floral and the Eau Claire Firefighters...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged in 2021 shooting death receives prison sentence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced for convictions stemming from a Feb. 2021 shooting death in the city. 57-year-old Selwyn Smith was sentenced to seven years in prison and seven years of extended supervision, covering two separate cases, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Thursday, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
New competency evaluation ordered tied to 2016 Eau Claire homicide case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman in 2016 was back in court Thursday morning. Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Shane Helmbrecht to undergo another competency test. Helmbrecht was previously charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of his neighbor,...
WEAU-TV 13
Rays of Sunshine event begins at River Prairie Park
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A daily drawing starting next week is encouraging people to get out into nature. The Rays of Sunshine event is part of the 2023 Frosty Fun Series in Altoona. 200 numbered tennis balls have been scattered throughout River Prairie Park before 4 p.m. Friday. People are...
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
WEAU-TV 13
Bond set for teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another is scheduled for arraignment and had his bond set during an initial appearance in court Wednesday. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Medical Center Using Telehealth Robot to See Patients
(By Julian Emerson, WFU Rural Voices Correspondent) Dr. Swetha Gudibanda moved toward a room at Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville, headed to address a patient about a healthcare concern. According to Julian Emerson a WFU Rural Voices Correspondent, a moment later Gudibanda smiled and said pleasantly “Hello. It is good to see...
WEAU-TV 13
Flambeau School District honors those with cancer through a new project
TONY, Wis. (WEAU) - The halls of a Western Wisconsin school district are decorated in hearts, but not for Valentine’s Day. Instead it is to honor those who are or have lived with cancer. “The hearts to hearts project has been a way an incredible way to connect with...
