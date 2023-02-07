Read full article on original website
Governor Stitt responds to trans-rights protest
Oklahoma's Governor has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
John Rex Charter School hosts ceremony for 29 Oklahomans to become US Citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There are some new United States citizens in Oklahoma as of Friday. John Rex Charter School held the ceremony for 29 people, where they officially became US citizens. Students at the charter school helped welcome in the newest citizens. For more local news delivered straight...
Oklahoma Senator, OBI team up for 'Legislators for Life, Battle of the Chambers'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens and the Oklahoma Blood Institute teamed up for a blood drive at the State Capitol. The blood drive was dubbed "Legislators for Life - Battle of the Chambers." The blood drive is a competition between Senate and House to see who can get the most donors.
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OK AG says Governor’s veterans panel appointments not allowed by law
The Oklahoma Attorney General has jumped into the fight between state veterans groups and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Transgender youth health care ban passes through Oklahoma Senate Committee
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — In the first days of legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers are passing bans on gender reassignment, or affirming care for minors. There were only two bills on the Senate Rules Committee agenda on Wednesday, leaving room for a morning of debate on banning certain surgeries, procedures and some medications for minors.
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Senator Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City, Democratic leader in the upper chamber, critizes governor's State of the State address
Oklahoma City -- Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement on behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus following the governor’s State of the State address:. “The governor gave a partisan and highly divisive speech that was more about politics than solutions. That is not the...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits
Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
Thousands of Oklahoma 8th graders explore future career options at event in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Thousands of 8th graders had the chance to explore future career options on Wednesday. Junior Achievement of Oklahoma partnered with schools around the metro for the state's largest career fair for kids. Local businesses spoke with students about what to expect at different jobs and...
OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of state representative, wife
Oklahoma’s attorney general said his office is taking over the prosecution of a state lawmaker accused of several felonies alleging he misused his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent.
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
