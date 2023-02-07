Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Brinker announces re-election bid for Lock Haven City Council
LOCK HAVEN, PA – I, Dr. Jeff Brinker, am announcing my re-election campaign for the Lock Haven City Council seat. I am seeking the Republican nomination. It is my belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the community in which we live. Winston Churchill said it best, “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”
23-year-old Evan Painton announces campaign for Lycoming County Commissioner
Evan Painton of Williamsport has announced his candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner. The 23-year-old Republican is a graduate of Loyalsock Township High School and completed his B.S. from The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown majoring in political science. Painton is currently pursuing his master's degree through Oregon State University. Painton, who credits his mother Tracie for his hard work ethic and dedication is also the son of a U.S. Marine...
webbweekly.com
County Hall Corner: The Unflinchable Jamie Flick
There is a systemic change in our local politics with the recent loss of former 83rd District Pennsylvania Assemblyman Garth Everett and former President of the Williamsport/Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce and Lycoming County Republican Party President Dr. Vincent J. Matteo. They were very knowledgeable and dedicated public servants. They were also two men that had a significant impact on the political climate of our area.
therecord-online.com
UPMC hosting Thursday “tele-town hall” on UPMC Lock Haven hospital plans
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Commissioner Angela Harding on Thursday passed along word to the public that UPMC Williamsport will be hosting a Thursday 5 p.m. “Tele-Town Hall” on the upcoming changes at the UPMC facility in Lock Haven. Harding, speaking at the commissioners’ Thursday meeting,...
therecord-online.com
Down River
Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel had a great phrase he often used on his radio interviews with club broadcaster Chris Wheeler. As the weather finally warmed over the Phillies ballpark, Charlie intoned in his Appalachian drawl, “It’s hittin’ season, Wheels.” Telling Wheels and all that batted balls would soon be flying more frequently into the stands at Citizens Bank Park.
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
To look at it on the map, you’d think Leidy Township is nowhere. And you’d be right. Up on the northernmost end of Clinton County, it basically is nowhere, and I mean that in a good way. Leidy Township is one of my favorite summertime destinations mainly because it isn’t very near anyplace else.
therecord-online.com
More than $269,230 awarded to 76th District fire and ambulance companies
LOCK HAVEN – State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton/Union) announced Wednesday that 22 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout the 76th District have qualified to receive approximately $269,233 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. “Our irreplaceable, volunteer emergency...
therecord-online.com
Renovo Library Excited to welcome Author James Baumgratz
RENOVO, PA – Author James Baumgratz will be making an appearance at Renovo Area Public Library on Saturday, February 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.. He will be discussing his work and talk about some of the fascinating cases of murder and mayhem. Baumgratz recently released his...
BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers
Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
wkok.com
District Attorney Warns Residents of Postage Stamp Scam
SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is warning residents of counterfeit postage stamps being found across the area. The DA’s office said Monday some local individuals and municipalities have fallen prey to this recently. The DA’s office, through a press release from the US Postal...
What's up this weekend? Feb. 10-12
What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. February 10-12 Bradford County Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and...
therecord-online.com
UPMC provides update on changes at UPMC Lock Haven hospital plans; last surgery Feb. 15
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Officials with UPMC Thursday evening hosted a 45-minute “Tele-Town Hall” relative to changes at the UPMC facility in Lock Haven. UPMC is in the process of ending its acute care hospital status for Lock Haven. Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa.,...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
therecord-online.com
Lenna “Jane” Williams McClure
Lenna “Jane” Williams McClure, 101, of Lock Haven passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport, with her family by her side. Jane had been a resident of Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, Renovo Rd., for the last 6 years. Born on September 17,...
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp
Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
therecord-online.com
Joan Carol Haskins (JC)
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Joan Carol Haskins (JC), loving mother of five, passed away at her home in Mill Hall, PA at the age of 80. JC was born on October 3, 1942, in Weehawken, New Jersey to Philip Smith and Marie Myer Smith. JC graduated from St. Cecilia...
PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield
SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
Evangelical nurse honored after detecting hidden heart problem
Lewisburg, Pa. — "Nurse Callie quite literally saved my life," said the patient who nominated an Evangelical Nurse for a nursing excellence award. Callie Kleinman, RN, received a DAISY Award after receiving a nomination from patient Jennifer Gardner. DAISY Awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care, serving as role models in the nursing community. In Gardner's nomination, she said: “We were discussing possible discharge when...
Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
Comments / 0