UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening. Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs...
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
Alexander Volkanovski’s coach believes Islam Makhachev is only “good at holding people down,” says Ortega is more dangerous
Alexander Volkanovski’s grappling coach Craig Jones believes Brian Ortega is more dangerous on the ground than Islam Makhachev will be. Volkanovski defended his featherweight strap back in September of 2021 against Ortega in a fight he had to get out of multiple submission attempts. With that, Jones has confidence that Volkanovski will be able to handle Makhachev on the ground.
‘Freestyle wrestling singlet’ UFC star Conor McGregor brutally mocks Harry Styles outfit at Grammy Awards show
Conor McGregor-Harry Styles were not names we were expecting to hear but here we are in 2023 where strange things are happening. Harry Styles has kept up the trend of wearing ridiculous and offensive clothing both for promotional purposes and for appearances at different programs. In one such post showcasing...
Tyrus Reveals List Of Wrestlers He'd Like To Face For The NWA Championship
Tyrus is the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, and he has his first title defense this Saturday, February 11 at Nuff Said against former champion Matt Cardona. While Cardona is the next challenger for his title, the former Brodus Clay has not limited his view of future opponents. If he retains his NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, the controversial Tyrus revealed who he would like to defend his title against in the future — including current AEW and WWE stars.
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
Conor McGregor offers Alexander Volkanovski hilarious advice ahead of UFC 284 superfight
Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.
Islam Makhachev expects ‘smart guy’ Michael Chandler to retire with a win over Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Michael Chandler sticking around for much longer. Chandler said it himself when arriving in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2021, he’s not here for a long time, but a good time. His next match up against Conor McGregor will deliver exactly what he hoped for after knocking out Dan Hooker in his Octagon debut.
‘Pretty Clear I Could’ve Won’: Alex Volkanovski Opens Up on Loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Alex Volkanovski shared his analysis of his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Earlier today, reigning featherweight king Volkanovski marked his return to action against Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He put in a tough performance but eventually dropped the bout to the lightweight champion on the judges’ scorecards. Having entered as a huge underdog, Volkanovski received praise for keeping things competitive and narrowly missing out on the win.
Michael Chiesa Believes If Alexander Volkanovski Wins At UFC 284 He Is The Best Of All Time
Michael Chiesa is putting Alexander Volkanovski at the very top of his all-time greats list. The upcoming lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski is for all the marbles. The winner will reign supreme as the lightweight champion and will be the number one fighter on the UFC pound-for-pound list. Right now Volkanovski sits atop that list but he will solidify his legacy with two belts around his waist.
Chael Sonnen Shares Deciding Factor for Alex Volkanovski v Islam Makhahev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen shared his analysis of the upcoming fight between Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Volkanovski is set to headline the upcoming card of UFC 284 this Saturday against lightweight titleholder Makhachev in the promotion’s return to the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He enters as a massive underdog in his quest to get entry into the ultra-exclusive double-champ club.
Former UFC champion Jose Aldo walks out to ‘Pulp Fiction,’ wins pro boxing debut | Video
The legendary Jose Aldo made his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Fri., Feb. 10, 2023) at Shooto Brazil Boxing live on UFC Fight Pass from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as the former UFC featherweight champion made easy work of opponent Emmanuel Zambrano via unanimous decision. Aldo was a massive favorite...
Bellator Champ Ryan Bader ‘Would Love to Fight’ Francis Ngannou But Doubts MMA Return
Reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader expressed interest in fighting Francis Ngannou but isn’t sure if a return to the octagon would be next for Ngannou. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou was last seen in action against former interim champ Ciryl Gane in Jan. 2022 at UFC 270. He managed to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision to complete the final bout on his deal with the promotion. Following a lengthy dispute, company president Dana White announced Ngannou’s departure from the UFC last month.
Yair Rodriguez Taps Out Josh Emmett With Slick Triangle To Win Interim Title – UFC 284 Results (Highlights)
The co-main event of UFC 284 is here. The flashy Yair Rodriguez faces off against the heavy-handed Josh Emmett for the UFC interim featherweight championship. The action takes place in Perth, Australia. Round 1:. Both Rodriguez and Emmett take their time in the Octagon, not going for much strikes as...
Jamahal Hill on His UFC Title Win Against Glover Teixeira: ‘Almost Like Living in a Dream’
At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill achieved the dream that every mixed martial artist hopes to experience in their career. Hill became the light heavyweight champion after delivering a spectacular performance against former titleholder and UFC icon Glover Teixeira. Hill captured the hearts of MMA fans around the world with his emotional reaction after realizing he was going to be crowned a UFC champion at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Hill was asked about the moment he felt the weight of the UFC title being strapped around his waist.
Islam Makhachev Says He Gets Advice From Khabib Nurmagomedov Everyday
Islam Makhachev will be without Khabib Nurmagomedov on fight night but is still getting advice from his friend. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up for one of the most important fights of his career. He will be attempting to defend his title for the first time against the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski. This is a very tough task as Volkanovski has dominated the featherweight division for years and has never lost in the UFC. Makhachev is riding a long winning streak himself but this time things will be a bit different, he will be heading into this fight without a crucial member of his team in his corner.
UFC 284 Weigh-In Results: Makhachev And Volkanovski On Point For Saturday’s Main Event
This Saturday, the UFC will make its comeback to Australia after a hiatus of over three years, with a highly anticipated main event super fight featuring the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Emanating from the RAC Arena in Perth, newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend...
“Three to four rounds, the kid’s never been tested” Jake Paul gives wild prediction on his fight vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul is currently in Saudi Arabia in for the the fight promotion against his longtime adversary Tommy Fury. While there, Paul has stated that he will knock out Fury in three to four rounds. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury...
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker Will Headline May 13 UFC Event
Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker will officially fight in a light heavyweight showdown. Number five-ranked Smith is taking on number seven-ranked Walker in the main event on May 13. The Brazilian looks to continue his climb through the 205-pound rankings after two consecutive first-round finishes against Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig. Meanwhile, ‘Lionheart’ is coming off a loss to Magomed Ankalaev but could find himself close to a title shot with an impressive win.
