cenlanow.com
Pigs escape, roam freely behind Super One in Scott
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A pack of pigs had to be corralled Wednesday afternoon in Scott after escaping from their transport truck. Police said they received a call about nine pot belly pigs that were loose behind the Super One grocery store on Highway 93. Scott Police Chief Chad...
Kaplan woman dead after her vehicle crashed into ditch in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge. According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Hwy. 328 near Rue Bois Chene Road in Breaux Bridge. State Police conducted an investigation that found the crash happened when a Nissan Altima going east on Hwy. 328 ran off the road into a ditch and struck a culvert.
APSO releases 1/30/2023-02/05/2023 booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 1/30/2023-02/05/2023. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S):. ARMSTRONG, DAVID, 52, 511 MCARTHUR DR., BUNKIE, 02/03/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR. BAILEY, JUSTIN W.,...
Alleged repeat offender of hunting guide regulations arrested in Vermillion Parish
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Kaplan man for alleged hunting guide violations in Vermillion Parish. Agents arrested Ryan C. Frederick, 43, on Jan. 30 for failing to comply with hunting guide regulations, authorities said. Agents had previously cited Frederick...
Louisiana picked fourth in 14-team SBC poll; Ragin’ Cajuns open season Feb. 17-19 at Rice
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Returning All-Sun Belt Conference performers Julian Brock and Carson Roccaforte each earned Preseason All-SBC honors as the league office released its 2023 Preseason Awards and Coaches Poll on Wednesday. Louisiana, which finished 37-23 and captured the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship, was picked to finish...
Sheriff’s Detectives investigate homicide in Cheneyville
CHENEYVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 12:39 AM on February 9th, Rapides Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call through the Rapides 911 Center of “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road, Cheneyville, Church Heights Apartments. Deputies responded to the scene and upon arrival, located...
Drug raid lands Acadiana man in jail, faces Heroin and Fentanyl charges
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Deputies and Lake Arthur Police raided an alleged drug house on Thursday. Authorties say they executed a search warrant on the home of Jacob Odel David of Lake Arthur. The 41-year old lived at 538 New Orleans Street in Lake Arthur. David was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl. He was also arrested for the illegal drugs discovered during the search, charging him with possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
Son of former Opelousas Police Chief sentenced to life without parole
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — JaMarcus McLendon, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison. McLendon was convicted Feb. 2 of the first-degree murder of Nakia Ramer and Shaws Parish in 2016. The two life sentences will be served without...
