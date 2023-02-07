ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy

By Brett Yager
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard.

According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his leg. During the officers’ investigation, they learned the man was the passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 8000 block of North Academy Boulevard near Voyager Parkway.

Police say another vehicle pulled up alongside and fired several rounds into the vehicle the victim was in, striking the victim at least once. The victim suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing and other is no suspect information at this time.

Juan Jose
3d ago

sounds like Road Rage mixed with alcohol. 2 am in the morning. Why this city doesn't have cameras at major intersections like N Academy and Voyager should be a Must

