Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard.

According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his leg. During the officers’ investigation, they learned the man was the passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 8000 block of North Academy Boulevard near Voyager Parkway.

Police say another vehicle pulled up alongside and fired several rounds into the vehicle the victim was in, striking the victim at least once. The victim suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing and other is no suspect information at this time.

