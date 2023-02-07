MLB The Show video game will include storylines on legendary Negro Leagues players

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is one of the best places to visit in Kansas City, because there is much to learn about the men and women who were part of that piece of U.S. history.

Baseball fans can learn much about the legends who took the field by walking through the museum.

A new generation of fans will see those stars in a new way. The video game, MLB The Show 23, announced it will feature eight of the greatest Negro League players in a new game mode called “Storylines.”

“The story of the Negro Leagues is not an African-American story, it is an all-American story,” NLBM president Bob Kendrick says in a video tweeted by MLB The Show. “You see, it’s the kind of story that we as Americans have typically embraced, because it’s a story about pride, passion, perseverance, determination. The refusal to accept the notion that you’re unfit to do anything.

“You won’t let be play in the major leagues? OK, I’ll create a league of my own.”

The video game will feature these legends from the Negro Leagues: Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Buck O’Neil, Rube Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson and Martín Dihigo

“You might be asking yourself how will we accomplish such a daunting task? Enter ‘Storylines’ a new game experience in MLB The Show 23,” gamemakers wrote on the game’s website . “Focused on a particular player, users will experience an entertaining narrative journey through short informational videos, followed by gameplay reflecting important moments in that player’s career. ....

“With this multiyear partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum our goals align with the museums to Educate, Enlighten, and Inspire by celebrating the rich history of the Negro Leagues. Every new launch of MLB The Show represents a new Season, with it we’ll introduce a new group of Negro League Legends and their stories to pay rightful tribute to these mostly unknown baseball superstars.”