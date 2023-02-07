Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
Police investigating violent assault at Oklahoma City business
Authorities in Oklahoma City are seeking information on a violent assault that sent one woman to the hospital.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for two people who allegedly beat up woman in Dollar General
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two people who assaulted a customer at a business near Hefner/N. Western. Police say the assault happened on Feb. 1. According to investigators, this pair got into a verbal argument with a woman at Dollar General before the individual in the maroon beanie began punching the woman in the face.
KOCO
Police respond to reported shooting at OKC home; person taken to hospital for panic attack
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital for a panic attack after police investigated a reported shooting Friday morning at a west Oklahoma City home. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Officers responded after receiving a report that someone had shot their...
1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests third person in connection to 2022 murder at Plaza Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a murder that happened at Plaza Inn in Oct. 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, Anthony Dewayne Taylor, 42, allegedly shot 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred to death at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say...
Police identify man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
The Oklahoma City Police Department has now identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal shooting at a motel on the city's southwest side.
KOCO
Teenager taken to hospital after Moore shooting, police say
MOORE, Okla. — The Moore Police Department said one teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday. Police responded to the shooting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. They said the teenager was shot in the leg. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. This began...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel
Police have now identified the victim of a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday. No arrests have been made. The post Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
East OKC Pursuit Ends In Crash, Police Searching For Suspect
Oklahoma City Police were involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning that ended in a crash near Southeast 111th Court and South Sunnylane Road. Police said after the crash, the suspect then ran away. Police searched the area, but at the moment, the suspect is still on the run. This...
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman allegedly escapes being held hostage for days
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is now investigating after a woman escaped a Spencer home where she was allegedly held hostage for days.
okcfox.com
Two-year-old girl found alone in OKC apartment, while her mother was passed out on Xanax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old woman is now behind bars after police found her two-year-old daughter abandoned in her apartment early Monday morning. Police say they got a call from someone who was concerned when they saw the child alone in the apartment around midnight on Monday. They later found the mother passed out inside of her truck.
okcfox.com
Police Investigating a Deadly Shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City
Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Southwest Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Macarthur Boulevard. Officers received a call of shots fired around 3:00 am last night. Police found one man shot in a parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died. This is...
KOCO
Cleveland County jail inmates found with narcotics transferred to medical facility
NORMAN, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said jail inmates were transported to a medical facility after narcotics were found in a holding cell, according to a news release. See the video player above to watch this morning's top headlines. Staff at the Cleveland County Detention Center found...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Fire Department allegedly falsifies records, faces fraud accusations
The Norman Fire Department allegedly falsified records, the City of Norman told KOCO 5 Thursday. The city confirmed that these allegations were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office. The fire department allegedly falsified records in relation to their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. ISO ratings impact...
news9.com
Oklahoma County Deputies Find 2 Girls Living In Squalor With Parents, 8 Dogs
No food in the home, no working toilet, and dog feces were everywhere: Oklahoma County investigators said they found two children living in squalor with their parents and eight dogs. Deputies went to a home on South Youngs Boulevard Wednesday morning for a lockout, said Aaron Brilbeck, public information officer...
27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
