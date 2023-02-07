ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for two people who allegedly beat up woman in Dollar General

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two people who assaulted a customer at a business near Hefner/N. Western. Police say the assault happened on Feb. 1. According to investigators, this pair got into a verbal argument with a woman at Dollar General before the individual in the maroon beanie began punching the woman in the face.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting

One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Teenager taken to hospital after Moore shooting, police say

MOORE, Okla. — The Moore Police Department said one teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday. Police responded to the shooting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. They said the teenager was shot in the leg. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. This began...
MOORE, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
ARDMORE, OK
okcfox.com

Police Investigating a Deadly Shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City

Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Southwest Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Macarthur Boulevard. Officers received a call of shots fired around 3:00 am last night. Police found one man shot in a parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died. This is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Fire Department allegedly falsifies records, faces fraud accusations

The Norman Fire Department allegedly falsified records, the City of Norman told KOCO 5 Thursday. The city confirmed that these allegations were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office. The fire department allegedly falsified records in relation to their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. ISO ratings impact...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

