FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: UConn threatens to pull games from XL Center in Hartford
Eyewitness News
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
ctexaminer.com
Reacting to Lamont Budget, UConn Prez Hints at Sports Team Pullout From XL Center
State Rep. Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Thursday morning that despite suggestions by UConn President Radenka Maric that UConn sports teams may pull out of the XL Center in response to the Governor’s budget, the teams would continue to play in Hartford. “We all, me included, make mistakes sometimes,” said...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Hartford ranks among the worst state capitals for safety and more, report says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford was not cast in a favorable light in a new report about state capitals and safety. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released a report on 2023′s Best State Capitals for Safety & More. It ranked Hartford as 48th out of 50. WalletHub...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team
A Wendy's manager in Plainfield was arrested for allegedly using racial slurs toward members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Yahoo cutting workforce, Disney+ loses subscribers, U.S. spirts market share
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
bostonrealestatetimes.com
CBRE to Market the Disposition of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Hartford Campus
Hartford, CT– CBRE announced that it has been retained by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as its exclusive advisor in the disposition of its Hartford campus. The 12.69-acre site formerly housed a graduate center for working professionals pursuing advanced education and includes an eight-story classroom building and amphitheater, as well as a four-story parking garage structure and surface parking together offering more than 860 spaces.
Eyewitness News
CT’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is now in the running for National Teacher of the Year. Bristol Eastern High School teacher Mrs. Carolyn Kielma has been inspiring students inside and outside the classroom for decades. Kielma always brings a positivity to the classroom and...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: Medical marijuana patients complain of supply shortage
iheart.com
West Hartford Resident Lhakpa Sherpa is a Mount Everest Champ
As report by the NY Times, When Lhakpa Sherpa trudged into Everest base camp alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Shiny Dijmarescu, last April, it felt like a homecoming. She was back in Nepal after four long years, hoping to take in the view from the roof of the world for the 10th time. If successful, Lhakpa would break her own record for most Everest ascents ever by a woman.
NBC Connecticut
Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby
An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
UC Daily Campus
New brunch restaurant opens in Willington
A new addition to Willington, Connecticut, the family-owned Flat Pennies Kitchen is open weekdays and weekends for breakfast and lunch. “We’re family-run, family-oriented, but [we] welcome everybody here,” said Laura Pineo, the owner of Flat Pennies Kitchen. “…So far [business has been] really fortunate, we’re grateful to the folks coming out.”
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
Foxwoods Getting Closer to Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park Opening
It has been almost a year since my colleague Nancy Hall broke the exciting news that Foxwoods Resort Casino is adding a Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park to its burgeoning entertainment mecca in Mashantucket, Connecticut. When news of the "epic water park" was revealed last year, the plan called...
manestreetmirror.com
A Toasty Winter for Milford
Keeping Milford Warm is a charity organization that aims to provide funding to low-income families in the city of Milford, Connecticut, to help them keep warm during the winter. The charity helps pay for heating in these families’ homes to ensure that they are able to stay warm and safe during the cold winter months.
