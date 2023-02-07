ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
bostonrealestatetimes.com

CBRE to Market the Disposition of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Hartford Campus

Hartford, CT– CBRE announced that it has been retained by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as its exclusive advisor in the disposition of its Hartford campus. The 12.69-acre site formerly housed a graduate center for working professionals pursuing advanced education and includes an eight-story classroom building and amphitheater, as well as a four-story parking garage structure and surface parking together offering more than 860 spaces.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

CT’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is now in the running for National Teacher of the Year. Bristol Eastern High School teacher Mrs. Carolyn Kielma has been inspiring students inside and outside the classroom for decades. Kielma always brings a positivity to the classroom and...
BRISTOL, CT
iheart.com

West Hartford Resident Lhakpa Sherpa is a Mount Everest Champ

As report by the NY Times, When Lhakpa Sherpa trudged into Everest base camp alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Shiny Dijmarescu, last April, it felt like a homecoming. She was back in Nepal after four long years, hoping to take in the view from the roof of the world for the 10th time. If successful, Lhakpa would break her own record for most Everest ascents ever by a woman.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby

An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
UC Daily Campus

New brunch restaurant opens in Willington

A new addition to Willington, Connecticut, the family-owned Flat Pennies Kitchen is open weekdays and weekends for breakfast and lunch. “We’re family-run, family-oriented, but [we] welcome everybody here,” said Laura Pineo, the owner of Flat Pennies Kitchen. “…So far [business has been] really fortunate, we’re grateful to the folks coming out.”
WILLINGTON, CT
manestreetmirror.com

A Toasty Winter for Milford

Keeping Milford Warm is a charity organization that aims to provide funding to low-income families in the city of Milford, Connecticut, to help them keep warm during the winter. The charity helps pay for heating in these families’ homes to ensure that they are able to stay warm and safe during the cold winter months.
MILFORD, CT

