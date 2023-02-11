Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/13 – Virginia Ruth (Prosise) Wittenbrink
Virginia Ruth (Prosise) Wittenbrink, 101, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 9:25 pm on February 7, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was born July 27, 1921, in Marion County, Illinois to the late James Henry “Jim” and Lillie Mae (Copple) Prosise. Ruth married Francis Arnold Wittenbrink on March 24, 1941, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. They celebrated 41 years of marriage together before his passing on October 30, 1982.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/12 – Janet (Osborn) Sallee
Janet (Osborn) Sallee, 95, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, formerly of Norris City, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at GreenTree at Mt. Vernon. She was born on January 30, 1928, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of Curtis and Ina (MacKenzie) Osborn. She married William Henry Sallee Jr. on September 1, 1948, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 1988.
southernillinoisnow.com
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
southernillinoisnow.com
Volleyball Results – Iuka, Franklin Park & Selmaville Get Wins
Franklin Park improved to 6-1 on the young volleyball season with a road win at Casey Mount Vernon 25-15, 21-25, 15-5. The JV is 3-0 after their 25-18, 25-21 victory. Iuka defeated Raccoon 25-23, 25-20. Kinley Cripps had 10 points and Kinley Agen finished with 3 kills. Iuka also won the JV game in a tight 3 sets 25-14, 5-25, 15-10. Cripps, Agen and Paylen Harris each had 7 points in the win for Iuka.
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3. Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 15. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7. Lemont 4. Lincoln 1. Kaneland 1. Class 2A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Princeton (6) 27-1 128 2. 2....
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man receives 40 year prison term for armed robbery and discharge of a firearm
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2021 armed robbery of the South Tenth Street Huck’s Store in Mt. Vernon and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of a Mt. Vernon Police Officer responding to the scene. Fredrick Goss...
Comments / 0