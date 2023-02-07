Read full article on original website
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
Dana White Claims Fight Between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Is Better Than Francis Ngannou
Dana White is working hard to justify the UFC’s decision to let Francis Ngannou escape to free agency. The UFC heavyweight division is the place where fighters become legends. The nickname for the UFC heavyweight champion is “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and for a good reason. Historically the athlete holding that strap is one of the best in the world and now former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is looking to be the owner of that title.
Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career
Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
Jake Paul Expresses Frustration with ‘Disrespectful’ Tommy Fury Over No- Show at Press Event
Tommy Fury strikes again with another disappearance. Jake Paul expressed disappointment upon discovering that Tommy Fury, his opponent in an upcoming boxing match, failed to attend the initial pre-fight press conference. The bout between Paul and Fury, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 26th, will be their third attempt to have the fight happen, after two prior arrangements in 2021 and 2022 were called off due to travel difficulties and Fury’s injuries.
John McCarthy Says There Is ‘Huge Difference’ In Grappling Between Makhachev And ‘Not Great’ Volkanovski
John McCarthy believes Islam Makhachev‘s ground game is levels above Alexander Volkanovski. Following his fourth successful title defense, the UFC Featherweight Champion has sought a new challenge at lightweight. Volkanovski attempts to become a two-division champion as he meets defending king Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284.
Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session
Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
Dana White Teases Location For Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Dana White is already looking at venues for the year’s biggest fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. What makes a fight in the UFC matter is who is fighting and where the fight is taking place. Las Vegas is considered the fight capital of the world and the UFC holds many events there. Every year the UFC travels around the world and brings fights to people in many different countries. Now with one of the biggest fights of the year on the horizon, the matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC president Dana White is looking to see where would be the perfect fit to showcase this bout.
Islam Makhachev Predicts That Michael Chandler Will Retire After Conor McGregor Bout
Islam Makhachev is not seeing much of a future for Michael Chandler. The UFC lightweight division has historically been one of the most exciting in the organization. The entire top five of the division are all superstars and immensely talented. For years the champion at 155 pounds has been highly ranked on the pound-for-pound list and now is no different. Champion Islam Makhachev is looking to secure that number one P4P spot when he defeats featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.
Bellator Champ Ryan Bader ‘Would Love to Fight’ Francis Ngannou But Doubts MMA Return
Reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader expressed interest in fighting Francis Ngannou but isn’t sure if a return to the octagon would be next for Ngannou. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou was last seen in action against former interim champ Ciryl Gane in Jan. 2022 at UFC 270. He managed to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision to complete the final bout on his deal with the promotion. Following a lengthy dispute, company president Dana White announced Ngannou’s departure from the UFC last month.
Mike Perry On Being Backup To Face Jake Paul, ‘I’ve Been Training As If It’s Going To Be Me’
Mike Perry is ready to fill in against Jake Paul if need be. It has been almost two years since Mike Perry last fought in the UFC Octagon. In the time since then, he has been keeping very busy. Perry has fought in bare-knuckle for BKFC and is now turning his focus to boxing. A switch to boxing has been a popular path for former UFC fighters of late. Many former MMA champions have begun to make the switch to “celebrity” style boxing matches and now Perry hopes to be next. He has been calling out different opponents on social media and now is as close as ever to getting a shot at the number one boxer in terms of these sorts of bouts, Jake Paul.
UFC 284 Weigh-In Results: Makhachev And Volkanovski On Point For Saturday’s Main Event
This Saturday, the UFC will make its comeback to Australia after a hiatus of over three years, with a highly anticipated main event super fight featuring the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Emanating from the RAC Arena in Perth, newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend...
Volkanovski and Makhachev Face-Off at UFC 284
After the UFC 284 Pre-Fight Press Conference, the tension was palpable as the athletes took center stage for the face-offs. The highly anticipated main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was the highlight of the event, as the two fighters locked eyes and squared off in front of a packed audience.
Jamahal Hill on His UFC Title Win Against Glover Teixeira: ‘Almost Like Living in a Dream’
At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill achieved the dream that every mixed martial artist hopes to experience in their career. Hill became the light heavyweight champion after delivering a spectacular performance against former titleholder and UFC icon Glover Teixeira. Hill captured the hearts of MMA fans around the world with his emotional reaction after realizing he was going to be crowned a UFC champion at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Hill was asked about the moment he felt the weight of the UFC title being strapped around his waist.
Ariel Helwani Lays Into Dana White For Forgetting Islam Makhachev’s Name
Ariel Helwani is taking a shot at Dana White for forgetting Islam Makhachev’s name. UFC president Dana White has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time. He is, in many circles, considered the best fight promoter on the planet. In the midst of the recent scandal surrounding White striking his wife on New Year’s Eve, his response to why he would not be punished involved insinuating that the UFC would fall apart without him. Now in the wake of that, White has been filmed not remembering the name of one of his champions.
Usman Nurmagomedov Believes ‘Beast’ Islam Makhachev Will ‘100 Percent’ Beat Alexander Volkanovski
Usman Nurmagomedov has full confidence that his friend and training partner Islam Makhachev will be successful this weekend. Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284 on pay-per-view (PPV). Nurmagomedov is gearing up to defend his Bellator lightweight title...
Islam Makhachev Says He Gets Advice From Khabib Nurmagomedov Everyday
Islam Makhachev will be without Khabib Nurmagomedov on fight night but is still getting advice from his friend. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up for one of the most important fights of his career. He will be attempting to defend his title for the first time against the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski. This is a very tough task as Volkanovski has dominated the featherweight division for years and has never lost in the UFC. Makhachev is riding a long winning streak himself but this time things will be a bit different, he will be heading into this fight without a crucial member of his team in his corner.
Tommy Fury Skips Press Event to Focus on ‘Training to Annihilate’ Jake Paul: ‘I’m Ready to KO This Man’
Tommy Fury failed to show up for the press conference to promote his February 26 bout with social media superstar Jake Paul. The two undefeated fighters are scheduled to square off live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT start time. Announced as part of the press conference, the event will be available in the United States through ESPN+ for $49.99 while fans in Canada can catch the long-awaited matchup on FITE TV and DAZN. FITE will also serve as the distributor for the event in Asia, India, Brazil, and throughout Europe with the exception of the United Kingdom and Ireland. BT Sport Box Office will handle distribution duties for those two locations.
Dana White Responds To Islam Makhachev’s Claim UFC 284 Is Lacking Hype: ‘He Doesn’t Know Anything’
Dana White addressed the issue regarding Islam Makhachev’s controversial comment about how UFC 284 is being promoted. The UFC boss said UFC 284 numbers are remarkable and Makhachev doesn’t know anything about it. UFC 284 is just days away from taking place. It’s without a doubt a massive...
Chael Sonnen Shares Deciding Factor for Alex Volkanovski v Islam Makhahev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen shared his analysis of the upcoming fight between Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Volkanovski is set to headline the upcoming card of UFC 284 this Saturday against lightweight titleholder Makhachev in the promotion’s return to the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He enters as a massive underdog in his quest to get entry into the ultra-exclusive double-champ club.
Michael Bisping Says Alexander Volkanovski Could Use His Critics As ‘Best Motivation’ Against Islam Makhachev
Michael Bisping shared his honest take on people writing off Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 284. “The Count” said Volk should be able to motivate himself by all the criticisms. Michael Bisping said a lot of people doubt Alexander Volkanovski’s capability to stop Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. While...
