Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KHOU
Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season
HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back. That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season. The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season. Here's...
theScore
Astros GM Brown: 'I'm going to be aggressive' about extending stars
The Houston Astros have been arguably baseball's most consistent team over the last half-decade, and new general manager Dana Brown wants to keep their window of contention open indefinitely. "One of the things you guys will find out is that I'm going to be aggressive," Brown said Thursday, according to...
Astros extend World Series hero’s contract
Cristian Javier received a new contract extension from the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros extended Javier, who took part in a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, for five additional years. Houston announced the move in a tweet on Friday evening. Javier's reign continues.#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/XIvRJSmkH1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 10, 2023 Chandler Read more... The post Astros extend World Series hero’s contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Astros New GM Brown Holds Interview
Houston Astros new General Manager Dana Brown talks transition in an exclusive interview with MLB.com.
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Click2Houston.com
Houston Astros unveil new theme for 2023 season as team prepares for Spring Training
HOUSTON – Coming off a second World Series Championship last year, the Houston Astros unveiled this year’s theme as the 2023 season gets underway. This year’s campaign is called “Ready 2 Reign.” The “2″ appears to reflect the team’s two World Series championships.
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Jonathan Ornelas
Jonathan Ornelas has worked his way up the Texas Rangers minor-league system and is an intriguing, multi-position prospect.
MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays
The Houston Astros are hiring Russ Bove as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bove had previously been with the Toronto Blue Jays as special assignment scout, a position he held since 2010. Bove played a part in drafting many of the Blue...
Texans great J.J. Watt addresses potential future as a coach
The recently retired NFL star discussed the topic on a podcast this week.
Astros reveal #ReadytoReign rally cry for repeat bid and 5 other things at 2023 media meetup
But only when it's necessary, GM Dana Brown told the media at the club's pre-spring training event. We also learned of five more things from the defending champs.
Houston Rockets face dilemma at NBA trade deadline
Eric Gordon isn't the only player receiving interest from other teams.
Remembering Eric Gordon's greatest moments with the Houston Rockets
The veteran guard was one of the more reliable pieces of the James Harden era.
Rockets trade Eric Gordon, make additional deal at deadline
Houston has been active at the NBA trade deadline.
A few reasons Houston Rockets fans can be optimistic about a rebuild
Rockets general manager Rafael Stone addressed the media Friday after the NBA trade deadline.
The Houston Rockets' ugly 2022-23 season explained in one stat
Wednesday's loss was caused by far more than a moment of poor officiating.
