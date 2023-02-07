Read full article on original website
WATCH: Brutal Power Slap KO Floors Dana White
Dana White, head of the UFC, has come up with a new sport that you’d have be a pain-loving fool to participate in. It’s called Slap Fighting and the name tells you all you need to know. Two jokers in the same weight class step into the ring and repeatedly slap one another as hard as humanly possible until one participant is knocked unconscious. Isn’t that a great way to give yourself immediate and long-term brain/head damage? Bingo!
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
Dana White Claims Fight Between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Is Better Than Francis Ngannou
Dana White is working hard to justify the UFC’s decision to let Francis Ngannou escape to free agency. The UFC heavyweight division is the place where fighters become legends. The nickname for the UFC heavyweight champion is “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and for a good reason. Historically the athlete holding that strap is one of the best in the world and now former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is looking to be the owner of that title.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Dallas Stars Fan Runs His Mouth And Gets Clocked
The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night, but the bigger beat down occurred in the stands. A Dallas Stars found out what happens, when you talk trash to the wrong person. Fights can be a common occurrence among fans as people get loaded up on booze and decide to flex beer muscles.
Conor McGregor reacts to Liam Neeson calling him ‘Little Leprechaun’ and giving ‘Ireland a bad name’
Looks like Conor might be making a sensible move after a very long time. His fellow Irish Liam Neeson did not react very kindly while talking about the former Lightweight fighter and everyone was expecting a brash reply. But for some reason, Conor decided to play it safe and offer a short reply.
John McCarthy Says There Is ‘Huge Difference’ In Grappling Between Makhachev And ‘Not Great’ Volkanovski
John McCarthy believes Islam Makhachev‘s ground game is levels above Alexander Volkanovski. Following his fourth successful title defense, the UFC Featherweight Champion has sought a new challenge at lightweight. Volkanovski attempts to become a two-division champion as he meets defending king Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284.
Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session
Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
Watch Tommy Fury in one of his first bouts as an amateur in leaked video ahead of Jake Paul fight
THROWBACK footage of Tommy Fury boxing in the amateurs has emerged ahead of his fight with Jake Paul. The celebrity rivals have announced the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Fury, 23, becomes the first opponent Paul, 26, will face with a recognised professional...
Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!
WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
Dana White Teases Location For Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Dana White is already looking at venues for the year’s biggest fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. What makes a fight in the UFC matter is who is fighting and where the fight is taking place. Las Vegas is considered the fight capital of the world and the UFC holds many events there. Every year the UFC travels around the world and brings fights to people in many different countries. Now with one of the biggest fights of the year on the horizon, the matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC president Dana White is looking to see where would be the perfect fit to showcase this bout.
New ‘Red One’ image finds Dwayne Johnson face-to-face with a monster that makes him look regular-sized
Having encountered what might be the most high-profile and embarrassing setback of his professional career via the whole Black Adam fiasco, Dwayne Johnson will be looking to bounce back in a major way when Red One premieres towards the end of the year. As a Prime Video exclusive, it won’t...
Bruce Buffer was once overpowered rolling with Royce Gracie: “45 seconds later, give or take five, I’m on my back, he’s got me in a side choke”
Bruce Buffer once engaged in a sparring session with MMA icon Royce Gracie. Due to his successful tenure with the UFC, Buffer is renowned for being one of the all-time greatest combat sports announcers. Gracie was one of the UFC’s first well-known athletes. In the early years of the organization,...
Ariel Helwani Lays Into Dana White For Forgetting Islam Makhachev’s Name
Ariel Helwani is taking a shot at Dana White for forgetting Islam Makhachev’s name. UFC president Dana White has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time. He is, in many circles, considered the best fight promoter on the planet. In the midst of the recent scandal surrounding White striking his wife on New Year’s Eve, his response to why he would not be punished involved insinuating that the UFC would fall apart without him. Now in the wake of that, White has been filmed not remembering the name of one of his champions.
(Video) Man taught by 122 Year Old Master in the mountains of China challenges MMA pro – it backfires horribly
There’s nothing as infuriating as delusion. Mixed Martial arts is a sport that has been there to sober up men and give them a real way to measure their various martial arts skills against one another in a safe environment. In the world of martial arts, there’s always been...
Islam Makhachev Says He Gets Advice From Khabib Nurmagomedov Everyday
Islam Makhachev will be without Khabib Nurmagomedov on fight night but is still getting advice from his friend. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up for one of the most important fights of his career. He will be attempting to defend his title for the first time against the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski. This is a very tough task as Volkanovski has dominated the featherweight division for years and has never lost in the UFC. Makhachev is riding a long winning streak himself but this time things will be a bit different, he will be heading into this fight without a crucial member of his team in his corner.
Chael Sonnen Shares Deciding Factor for Alex Volkanovski v Islam Makhahev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen shared his analysis of the upcoming fight between Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Volkanovski is set to headline the upcoming card of UFC 284 this Saturday against lightweight titleholder Makhachev in the promotion’s return to the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He enters as a massive underdog in his quest to get entry into the ultra-exclusive double-champ club.
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
Kevin Lee Gives His Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.
Exclusive: Sage Northcutt ‘Just Getting Started’ After 4-Year Layoff: ‘I Have A Whole Career Ahead Of Me’
It took a while but Sage Northcutt is finally back. After four years away from MMA, the former UFC star is set to make his return at a ONE Championship event on May 5th. Northcutt will take on Ahmed Mujtaba in the promotion’s U.S. debut. Ring Rust?. ‘Super’ Sage...
