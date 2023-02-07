ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

New Urgent Care center to open in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
WILLISTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Homeless in a Housing Shortage

Colby Lynch, a self-described “able-bodied middle-aged woman,” says she seeks to bring attention to the issue of homelessness by telling her story. And it looks like she will get her chance. Lynch spoke to the Montpelier Homelessness Task Force on Jan. 11 about her first-hand experience of becoming unsheltered and she is also scheduled to speak along with Matthew Vernon Whalan at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library on Feb. 27.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike

The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. Today, many of those workers now face a different fear -- violent attacks by their patients. Health care facilities across the state say their employees are increasingly threatened by the patients they are trying to treat.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit

NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
NEWPORT, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Hoax Shooting Call at Montpelier High School was Part of Statewide “Swatting”

On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Colchester man convicted on firerm charge

COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
GRAND ISLE, VT
vtcynic.com

“Unlike anything we’ve seen before”: Unassigned damage at UVM

When nearly 450 students on Redstone campus checked their fall semester bill, they saw a charge labeled “unassigned damages.”. The charges ranged from $4 to $20 and were dependent on the severity of the physical damage done to the student’s residence hall, said Charles Holmes-Hope, director of Residential Life.
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state

EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

North Country cardiology is growing

NEWPORT — Dr. Steven Anisman has joined North Country Hospital and is already getting to know and care for cardiology patients in the community. He comes with extensive experience, including 14+ years as a cardiologist in Bennington, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The change is one he’s very excited...
NEWPORT, VT

