Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
montpelierbridge.org
Homeless in a Housing Shortage
Colby Lynch, a self-described “able-bodied middle-aged woman,” says she seeks to bring attention to the issue of homelessness by telling her story. And it looks like she will get her chance. Lynch spoke to the Montpelier Homelessness Task Force on Jan. 11 about her first-hand experience of becoming unsheltered and she is also scheduled to speak along with Matthew Vernon Whalan at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library on Feb. 27.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike
The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
WCAX
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. Today, many of those workers now face a different fear -- violent attacks by their patients. Health care facilities across the state say their employees are increasingly threatened by the patients they are trying to treat.
wamc.org
Vermont’s governor calls for a return to civility following latest school brawl
Last week a man died after a brawl during a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont. Governor Phil Scott used his weekly media briefing on Tuesday to call for a return to civility. The January 31st brawl occurred during a 7th and 8th grade basketball game in Alburgh, Vermont....
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
newportdispatch.com
Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit
NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
montpelierbridge.org
Hoax Shooting Call at Montpelier High School was Part of Statewide “Swatting”
On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.
In 6-5 vote, Burlington council opposes police oversight ballot measure
Opponents said they want more discussion to find an alternative.
newportdispatch.com
Colchester man convicted on firerm charge
COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
WCAX
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
vtcynic.com
“Unlike anything we’ve seen before”: Unassigned damage at UVM
When nearly 450 students on Redstone campus checked their fall semester bill, they saw a charge labeled “unassigned damages.”. The charges ranged from $4 to $20 and were dependent on the severity of the physical damage done to the student’s residence hall, said Charles Holmes-Hope, director of Residential Life.
Colchester Sun
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state
EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
newportdispatch.com
North Country cardiology is growing
NEWPORT — Dr. Steven Anisman has joined North Country Hospital and is already getting to know and care for cardiology patients in the community. He comes with extensive experience, including 14+ years as a cardiologist in Bennington, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The change is one he’s very excited...
Maine Men Lose to Vermont 74-65 After Game Delayed Due to Problem with Floor
The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Vermont 74-65 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, February 8th. The game was delayed for almost a hour and half, after it was determined that the basketball court had been put down incorrectly and it was unsafe to play on. Workers had to reinstall about half the court, before the game could proceed.
