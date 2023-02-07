Read full article on original website
Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East
PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois
★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
LOOK! 4 Photos That Prove No State Does Pizza Like Illinois
There's no need to brag, it's a fact. Illinois pizza is the best pizza. These 4 joints had a little more to prove than just being from the best pizza state in the country. Illinois is the pizza capital of the United States. I don't know if that statement is...
New report says nurses at Illinois facility forced patients to dig through their own feces
Newly released reports from the Illinois Department of Human Services' watchdog office reveal shocking instances of cruelty, abuse and poor care of patients who have mental illnesses and developmental disabilities at a state-run facility in rural southern Illinois. The eight reports, obtained last month under the Illinois Freedom of Information...
Illinois’ Favorite Pizza Topping Ranked #2 Most Popular In America
If you're ordering a bunch of pizzas for the Super Bowl, what kind of toppings do you like? If you say pineapple, I won't judge you. My family doesn't care about sports, especially football. If we do watch the big game, it's always just for the commercials, Super Bowl Halftime...
State COVID-19 numbers somewhat even with last week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the State of Illinois is a little flat. The Illinois Department of Public Health says there were about 10,200 new cases in the last week — down only about 700 from the week before. Mixed numbers in the...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 149 more stores, including 4 more in IL, 5 in IN, and 3 in WI
The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering 87 other stores.
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
These Two Illinois Pizzerias Have The Most Bizarre Pizza Toppings
Just in time for National Pizza Day. If you like to experiment with your pizza toppings like pineapple, chicken alfredo, or a spicy pizza, you are going to love what these two Illinois pizzerias have to offer. Yelp put together a list of the most bizarre pizza toppings across America...
Volunteer divers help find missing man body in Illinois
Volunteer divers make a sad discovery in O’Fallon, Illinois, but also spare a family from unending heartache. Volunteer divers help find missing man body in Illinois. Volunteer divers make a sad discovery in O’Fallon, Illinois, but also spare a family from unending heartache. What effect could the proposed...
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
Timeline: Chicago Area to Face Ferocious Winds, Periods of Rain or Snow Thursday
Editor's note: Our latest weather story can be found here. Our original story continues below. Thursday could potentially be an intense weather day across the Chicago area, as ferocious winds could cause downed tree branches and even travel concerns while rain and snow batter the region. A wind advisory will...
5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois
Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
