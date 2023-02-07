ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East

PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
PEORIA, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois

★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WCIA

Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
FISHER, IL
1470 WMBD

State COVID-19 numbers somewhat even with last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the State of Illinois is a little flat. The Illinois Department of Public Health says there were about 10,200 new cases in the last week — down only about 700 from the week before. Mixed numbers in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
AccuWeather

Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow

The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car

We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Volunteer divers help find missing man body in Illinois

Volunteer divers make a sad discovery in O’Fallon, Illinois, but also spare a family from unending heartache. Volunteer divers help find missing man body in Illinois. Volunteer divers make a sad discovery in O’Fallon, Illinois, but also spare a family from unending heartache. What effect could the proposed...
O'FALLON, IL
1440 WROK

5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois

Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy