ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Emotional eminent domain testimony on carbon pipelines

By Don Jorgensen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Si9yw_0kfJ2sK000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was emotional testimony today in Pierre from landowners who are fighting against proposed CO2 pipelines.

They are a big topic in several states right now, including South Dakota.

The House State Affairs Committee passed two bills that give landowners more rights when it comes to eminent domain.

In the committee hearing, landowners complained that Summit Carbon Systems and Navigator CO2 are using the state’s current eminent domain laws to leverage one-sided right-of-way agreements to place carbon pipelines on their land.

SD pipeline bills get mixed action in legislative hearing

“Now our family is faced with another pipeline, how many pipelines will we have to endure on the ground that we worked so hard to make a living,” landowner Joy Hohn said.

“I’ve been through floods, droughts, fires and we’ve persevered through all of those, but now we are under attack, I feel like we are being invaded,” landowner Ed Fishbach said.

The main bill would not allow the use of eminent domain in the case of a “non-commodity”, something that has no value and is placed in the ground.

It will also deny the use of eminent domain if the pipeline receives federal tax credits.

The Summit pipeline would be two thousand miles long stopping off at ethanol plants capturing their CO2 from their distilling process.

The proposed Navigator line is 1,300 miles long.

Representatives from the two carbon dioxide pipelines say using eminent domain is a last resort and they prefer working out the easements with farmers and ranchers instead.

Eminent domain bill discussed during Iowa Senate subcommittee hearing

“We are working with landowners on a daily basis to secure voluntary easement agreements, we are continually moving the route working with landowners, it could be the depth of the pipeline, how we cross their property, drain tile, all of those things are part of the negotiation process,” Jake Ketzner with Summit Carbon Solutions said.

So far they have reached agreements with 472 landowners in the state, that’s about 60% of what they need for the pipelines to be put into place.

“If a pipeline is unable to be built in South Dakota, it is unlikely we will consider that sight as a viable option for the future,” GEVO Kent Hartwig said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senator Proposes 5 Bills Targeting Eminent Domain

(Des Moines) Iowa Senator Jeff Taylor has proposed five bills targeting eminent domain and carbon pipelines. They would offer different levels of protections to landowners such as banning pipelines from using eminent domain altogether to stopping companies from surveying private land without permission. The Sioux County senator says pipeline projects shouldn’t use eminent domain if there’s no public use.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pipeline company seeks court decision on land survey injunction

Navigator CO2 Ventures is arguing in court that a state law that allows pipeline companies to survey land is constitutional and the company has complied with its provisions. The company is seeking a court order, without going to trial, to require a landowner to allow access to surveyors. Navigator has sought court-ordered injunctions against four […] The post Pipeline company seeks court decision on land survey injunction appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rules Against Lawmaker in South Dakota ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal

A South Dakota judge has shot down a state lawmaker’s attempt to stop an investigation into disturbing comments she made about vaccines and breast-feeding to a staffer. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is accused of badgering the staffer in a work meeting—telling her the COVID vaccine she got was dangerous for her baby and encouraging her not to formula feed. In a particularly weird twist, Frye-Mueller reportedly told the staffer her husband could suck on her breasts to bring in her milk. The Senate has removed Frye-Mueller from committees and suspended her voting rights while it investigates—prompting her lawsuit.Read it at Argus Leader
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Panhandle Post

Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation

LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at...
OMAHA, NE
KFYR-TV

ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might soon be driving a little bit faster on North Dakota’s interstates. The North Dakota House of Representatives passed House Bill 1475 Tuesday, which would increase speed limits to 80 mph for interstate travel for most of the state. “The Department of Transportation had...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Independent

Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill

Racial tensions in Mississippi echoed in Missouri Thursday, as Black Democratic lawmakers accused the state's Republican House leadership of racism for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as prosecutor in St. Louis. The discord in the Missouri House came just days after a similar situation in Mississippi, where Black lawmakers denounced the majority-white, Republican-led Legislature for voting to take power away from local leaders in the predominantly Black city of Jackson. Like in Mississippi, Missouri's legislature has a largely white Republican majority. Most of the Black...
MISSOURI STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy