If all Bitcoin was sold today, the profit would be $2,500: An on-chain analysis
The net unrealised profit/loss of all Bitcoins is currently 0.11 BTC, or $2,500. The profit has been positive since January 13th, having been negative for most of the prior 6 months. Two-thirds of the Bitcoin supply is in profit, despite prices remaining nearly 70% off all-time highs. Whatever you think...
Kraken move should put crypto industry ‘on notice,’ says Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler says the agency’s action against crypto exchange Kraken yesterday should put people “on notice. He added that crypto companies should take note and come into compliance. The crypto space needs laws to protect the investing public. The crypto space needs regulation, says Gensler. Gary Gensler, the...
Crypto price predictions: Hedera (HBAR), Oasis (ROSE), Viberate
Cryptocurrency prices had a mixed week amid elevated risks. Bitcoin price plunged to a low of $21,820, the lowest level since January 20. AI coins like SingularityDAO, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol soared and then plunged. This decline was also in line with that of American stocks, including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices. Here are the top crypto price predictions for some of the top coins like Hedera Hashgraph, Vibrate (VIB), and Oasis Network (ROSE).
Venom Blockchain partners with DAO Maker to incubate web3 startups
Venom Blockchain and DAO Maker want to incubate web3 startups focused on real-world use cases. DAO Maker CEO Christoph Zaknun has been named an advisor to Venom Foundation. DAO Maker will actively assist in the development of the Venom ecosystem. Venom Foundation and DAO Maker announce a strategic partnership. Venom...
