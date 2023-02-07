ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Police investigate fatal shooting of woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman Thursday night. SPD was called to the 2600 block of College Street in the Queensborough neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Not many details are known at this time, but police have...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street

On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Police looking for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for a 17-year-old juvenile teen who ran away from her home. On Jan. 30, Shy Wright, 17, ran away from home. Wright was last seen on the corner of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue, Monday, Feb. 3. She reportedly was wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man guilty of high-speed chase, gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could face up to 20 years in prison after his conviction for leading police on a high-speed chase and firearms charges. A Caddo Parish jury found Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated flight from an officer. Officials say Bailey was drunk and tried to fight employees at a restaurant on Monkhouse Dr. on March 26, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier PD searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove. Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Police looking for domestic violence suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are currently looking for a domestic violence suspect. The Shreveport Police Department says on Jan. 23, officers were called about ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Street. Police say the victim has a restraining order against the suspect. An arrest...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man wanted for allegedly strangling pregnant woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted on felony domestic abuse charges. The Shreveport Police is looking for Telvin Johnson, 31. He’s wanted for:. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. Domestic abuse battery with strangulation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft

A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Attempted carjacking suspect now in custody after officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen reportedly involved in an attempted carjacking, who was shot by a Shreveport Police Department officer, is now in custody, the department says. On Friday, Feb. 10, SPD reported the attempted carjacking suspect, identified as Zechariah Stutts, 18, was taken into custody. Stutts is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Help find 2 men suspected of multi-vehicle burglaries in Benton

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart. The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles...
BENTON, LA

