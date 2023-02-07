Read full article on original website
Attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon.
KTBS
Woman found shot to death in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - The number of homicides rose up by one late Thursday in Shreveport when police were called to the 2600 block of W. College near Hearne shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a woman was found dead on the ground. She'd been shot in the head. No arrest...
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police investigate fatal shooting of woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman Thursday night. SPD was called to the 2600 block of College Street in the Queensborough neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Not many details are known at this time, but police have...
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street
On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
KSLA
Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
KSLA
Shreveport Police looking for runaway teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for a 17-year-old juvenile teen who ran away from her home. On Jan. 30, Shy Wright, 17, ran away from home. Wright was last seen on the corner of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue, Monday, Feb. 3. She reportedly was wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man guilty of high-speed chase, gun charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could face up to 20 years in prison after his conviction for leading police on a high-speed chase and firearms charges. A Caddo Parish jury found Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated flight from an officer. Officials say Bailey was drunk and tried to fight employees at a restaurant on Monkhouse Dr. on March 26, 2022.
ktalnews.com
Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
ktalnews.com
Bossier PD searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove. Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.
KSLA
Police looking for domestic violence suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are currently looking for a domestic violence suspect. The Shreveport Police Department says on Jan. 23, officers were called about ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Street. Police say the victim has a restraining order against the suspect. An arrest...
KSLA
BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
KSLA
VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
ktalnews.com
Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
KSLA
Man wanted for allegedly strangling pregnant woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted on felony domestic abuse charges. The Shreveport Police is looking for Telvin Johnson, 31. He’s wanted for:. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. Domestic abuse battery with strangulation.
ktalnews.com
Shooting death of Alonzo Bagley leaves friends, family ‘heartbroken, grieving’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friends, family, and members of the Shreveport activist community gathered to speak publicly about their desire for justice, accountability, and transparency as state police investigate the events that led to the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley by a Shreveport police officer. James Small, a lifelong...
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft
A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
KSLA
Attempted carjacking suspect now in custody after officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen reportedly involved in an attempted carjacking, who was shot by a Shreveport Police Department officer, is now in custody, the department says. On Friday, Feb. 10, SPD reported the attempted carjacking suspect, identified as Zechariah Stutts, 18, was taken into custody. Stutts is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
ktalnews.com
Help find 2 men suspected of multi-vehicle burglaries in Benton
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart. The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles...
