FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Sweet Concerts Filling Up Billings’ Pub Station Calendar for 2023
Springtime is right around the corner and a recent string of concert announcements from Pub Station Presents has us looking forward to warmer weather, great live music and good times with friends. ICYMI, here are six fairly recent show announcements that we're looking forward to. From reggea and dance to...
10 Common Every Day Dramas We Endure in Billings
America seems very divided these days, but in reality- we all endure the same dramas in everyday life here in Billings. Whether it's spilling something on your shirt at work, sending the text message to the wrong person or tripping over your shoes in public- they're all annoying to deal with. It's okay to feel frustration from time to time.
The Top 5 Places In Billings To Mind Your Business
Have people forgotten how to mind their own business in this era? It seems that way, as we are all interconnected with our smart devices... and as soon as someone has a problem, people will jump in and share their own issues. Sometimes we just need to wind down and...
A Nugget of Love, is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!
Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.
Heads Up, Billings! Going To The Movies Is Getting More Expensive
Who doesn't love going to the movies? Yes, in years past, the pricing has gotten relatively high... however if you want to see the latest hit movie on the big screen, you'll go. Now, AMC has announced a new program changing how ticket pricing works. What's New?. Now, at AMC,...
Yelp’s Top Rated Pizza Places in Billings for National Pizza Day
Who doesn't love some pizza? Sure, it isn't the healthiest thing for you... but it sure is delicious. Especially if you are a civilized human and put pineapple on pizza. Here are the Top 3 Pizza Places in Billings for National Pizza Day!. #3 MacKenzie River Pizza - 71 Reviews,...
LOL! Dog Owners of Billings Share Nasty/ Funny Things They’ve Found in Dog’s Mouth
On our social media pages, we asked the people of Billings “What’s the funniest, or nastiest thing you've found your dog chewing on?”. And these answers are hilarious, interesting, and some are just nasty. Gotta love (wo)man’s best friend, right? OF COURSE! We are obsessed with all pets, but especially dogs. They're just so quirky and sometimes real nasty...it's fine.
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix
This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
You Could Win Free Food FOR A YEAR from this Billings Business!
For this Valentine's Day, what else could be more romantic than eating at Cracker Barrel? Well, a few places come to mind... but those places aren't offering you a chance at FREE food for a year!. How do I win?. According to Cracker Barrel corporate, five lucky couples who "pop...
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
