Kevin Lee Gives His Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.
Michael Chiesa Believes If Alexander Volkanovski Wins At UFC 284 He Is The Best Of All Time
Michael Chiesa is putting Alexander Volkanovski at the very top of his all-time greats list. The upcoming lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski is for all the marbles. The winner will reign supreme as the lightweight champion and will be the number one fighter on the UFC pound-for-pound list. Right now Volkanovski sits atop that list but he will solidify his legacy with two belts around his waist.
Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career
Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
‘Pretty Clear I Could’ve Won’: Alex Volkanovski Opens Up on Loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Alex Volkanovski shared his analysis of his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Earlier today, reigning featherweight king Volkanovski marked his return to action against Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He put in a tough performance but eventually dropped the bout to the lightweight champion on the judges’ scorecards. Having entered as a huge underdog, Volkanovski received praise for keeping things competitive and narrowly missing out on the win.
Islam Makhachev Promises Victory Over Alexander Volkanovski At UFC 284: ‘Every Second Looking For Finish’
Islam Makhachev is confident in his ability to finish Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. On February 11, Makhachev looks to defend the UFC lightweight championship for the first time against Volkanovski, the reigning pound-for-pound king. The 31-year-old Russian is always confident in his ability to win, and nothing has changed for his upcoming fight.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Islam Makhachev Edges Alex Volkanovski By Decision, Retains Title – UFC 284 Results (Highlights)
One of the biggest fights of the year is here at UFC 284. It’s champion vs. champion as Alexander Volkanovski moves up to lightweight to challenge Islam Makhachev for a second UFC title. Round 1:. Both fighters are hesitant to strike in the first minute of their super-fight. Volkanovski...
Volkanovski and Makhachev Face-Off at UFC 284
After the UFC 284 Pre-Fight Press Conference, the tension was palpable as the athletes took center stage for the face-offs. The highly anticipated main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was the highlight of the event, as the two fighters locked eyes and squared off in front of a packed audience.
Islam Makhachev Says He Gets Advice From Khabib Nurmagomedov Everyday
Islam Makhachev will be without Khabib Nurmagomedov on fight night but is still getting advice from his friend. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up for one of the most important fights of his career. He will be attempting to defend his title for the first time against the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski. This is a very tough task as Volkanovski has dominated the featherweight division for years and has never lost in the UFC. Makhachev is riding a long winning streak himself but this time things will be a bit different, he will be heading into this fight without a crucial member of his team in his corner.
Chael Sonnen Shares Deciding Factor for Alex Volkanovski v Islam Makhahev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen shared his analysis of the upcoming fight between Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Volkanovski is set to headline the upcoming card of UFC 284 this Saturday against lightweight titleholder Makhachev in the promotion’s return to the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He enters as a massive underdog in his quest to get entry into the ultra-exclusive double-champ club.
Bellator Champ Ryan Bader ‘Would Love to Fight’ Francis Ngannou But Doubts MMA Return
Reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader expressed interest in fighting Francis Ngannou but isn’t sure if a return to the octagon would be next for Ngannou. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou was last seen in action against former interim champ Ciryl Gane in Jan. 2022 at UFC 270. He managed to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision to complete the final bout on his deal with the promotion. Following a lengthy dispute, company president Dana White announced Ngannou’s departure from the UFC last month.
Alex Volkanovski Fights Mark Zuckerberg in Virtual Reality Ahead of UFC 284
Alex Volkanovski got involved in a virtual fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ahead of his return at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski will be back inside the octagon against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev this Saturday, Feb. 11. He’s coming off a dominant win over former titleholder Max Holloway in his last outing at UFC 276. He currently rides an impressive 22-fight win streak and will put his pound-for-pound king status on the line for his ambitions to become a two-division champion.
Jamahal Hill on His UFC Title Win Against Glover Teixeira: ‘Almost Like Living in a Dream’
At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill achieved the dream that every mixed martial artist hopes to experience in their career. Hill became the light heavyweight champion after delivering a spectacular performance against former titleholder and UFC icon Glover Teixeira. Hill captured the hearts of MMA fans around the world with his emotional reaction after realizing he was going to be crowned a UFC champion at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Hill was asked about the moment he felt the weight of the UFC title being strapped around his waist.
Justin Tafa KO’s Parker Porter in 66 Seconds – UFC 284 Results (Highlights)
The RAC Arena in Perth, Australia played host to a heavyweight scrap between hometown here Justin Tafa and Parker Porter at UFC 284. Tafa looked to make it two in a row after delivering a highlight-reel first-round head kick KO of Harry Hunsucker in December 2021. Parker Porter’s three-fight win streak came to an end after a first-round submission loss to Jailton Almeida in May. He entered the Octagon intent on getting back into the win column and quieting the raucous Australian crowd on Saturday night.
UFC 284 Weigh-In Results: Makhachev And Volkanovski On Point For Saturday’s Main Event
This Saturday, the UFC will make its comeback to Australia after a hiatus of over three years, with a highly anticipated main event super fight featuring the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Emanating from the RAC Arena in Perth, newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend...
Nate Diaz Camp Dismisses Khamzat Chimaev’s $2 Million Fight Offer Claim
Khamzat Chimaev claims Chechen dictator Ramazan Kadryov offered Nate Diaz extra $2 million but still refused to fight him. Diaz’s camp quickly dismissed the claim and called it a “fairytale”. Nate Diaz’s team has denied Khamzat Chimaev’s bold claim about their botched showdown at UFC 279. Chimaev said...
Yair Rodriguez Taps Out Josh Emmett With Slick Triangle To Win Interim Title – UFC 284 Results (Highlights)
The co-main event of UFC 284 is here. The flashy Yair Rodriguez faces off against the heavy-handed Josh Emmett for the UFC interim featherweight championship. The action takes place in Perth, Australia. Round 1:. Both Rodriguez and Emmett take their time in the Octagon, not going for much strikes as...
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker Will Headline May 13 UFC Event
Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker will officially fight in a light heavyweight showdown. Number five-ranked Smith is taking on number seven-ranked Walker in the main event on May 13. The Brazilian looks to continue his climb through the 205-pound rankings after two consecutive first-round finishes against Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig. Meanwhile, ‘Lionheart’ is coming off a loss to Magomed Ankalaev but could find himself close to a title shot with an impressive win.
Exclusive: Sage Northcutt ‘Just Getting Started’ After 4-Year Layoff: ‘I Have A Whole Career Ahead Of Me’
It took a while but Sage Northcutt is finally back. After four years away from MMA, the former UFC star is set to make his return at a ONE Championship event on May 5th. Northcutt will take on Ahmed Mujtaba in the promotion’s U.S. debut. Ring Rust?. ‘Super’ Sage...
Jose Aldo Impresses In Pro Boxing Debut, Announces Floyd Mayweather Bout Agreement
Jose Aldo put on an impressive performance in his pro boxing debut. The former UFC champion said a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. is being discussed already. Jose Aldo did not fail to deliver in his pro boxing debut as he dominated Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano at Shooto Boxing en route to a decision victory. The former UFC featherweight champion now wants a piece of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.
