KNOE TV8
KNOE TV8
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
Ready to celebrate Valentine's Day? The Krewe of Janus is!
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe offers safety tips and guidance ahead Krewe of Janus parade day
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is preparing to let the good times roll with the Krewe of Janus on Saturday, Feb. 11, but would first like to remind the community of some safety tips and reminders. Safety tips:. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place...
KNOE TV8
NELA group feeds residents free meals throughout Winn Parish
KNOE TV8
Lincoln Parish School Board approves motion to adopt capital improvement plan
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a school board meeting on Feb. 7, 2023, the Lincoln Parish School Board voted 7-4 to approve the motion to adopt the Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District no. 1. Currently, the students have to transition up to four times during their elementary school...
KNOE TV8
AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is receiving $20,000 from AT&T to help improve digital literacy in the Ruston community. “Where I’m from, not a lot of people are technically savvy,” said Da’Voznik Armstrong, a junior at Louisiana Tech. “For instance, your grandma, mom, or dad: ‘Baby, how do you do this? How did you make this? Can you fix my TV?’”
KNOE TV8
Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish
KNOE TV8
Celebrating 40 Years with the Krewe of Janus!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years in the Twin Cities! This year’s theme is “Flash Back to the 70s” and the impact they’ve made over the last 40 years. They’ll roll at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. through the twin...
KNOE TV8
St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now. “This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within...
KNOE TV8
KNOE TV8
Downtown Monroe hosting Mardi Gras Bash before Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you looking for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras ahead of Saturday’s big parade? Look no further!. Downtown Monroe will be having a Mardi Gras Bash on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. ahead of the Krewe of Janus parade. Food trucks, mask-making with Masur...
KNOE TV8
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington prepares for 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament
KNOE TV8
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler - clipped version
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball beats FIU
KNOE TV8
Woman killed in East Carroll Parish crash
EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Epps woman. Louisiana State Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence. A preliminary investigation found that the victim identified as 45-year-old Casi E.B. Blaylock was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Police say her car crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
KNOE TV8
Sheriff’s office searches near Riverbend Elementary; area deemed safe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Riverbend Elementary was put on lockdown for a short time this morning at 9:25 as a precaution as police looked for a suspect wanted on drug charges, according to a spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s car was spotted near the...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and Cooper Nelson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington is known as a football powerhouse but this Panthers squad is flipping the script. Right now, Sterlington boys basketball is 22-7 and currently ranked 9th in non-select division III. Coming off huge wins over Richwood and Union Parish. The Panthers glue comes from the big three of seniors Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and freshman Cooper Nelson. Their electric play that has lead Sterlington to four straight wins earns them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.
KNOE TV8
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
