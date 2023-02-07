ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish. "Our people are killing one another," said Pastor Morell Smith. "What can we do about it?".
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes

Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA group feeds residents free meals throughout Winn Parish

Stroll through the Biedenharn garden with your partner for Valentine's Day.
WINN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is receiving $20,000 from AT&T to help improve digital literacy in the Ruston community. “Where I’m from, not a lot of people are technically savvy,” said Da’Voznik Armstrong, a junior at Louisiana Tech. “For instance, your grandma, mom, or dad: ‘Baby, how do you do this? How did you make this? Can you fix my TV?’”
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Celebrating 40 Years with the Krewe of Janus!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years in the Twin Cities! This year’s theme is “Flash Back to the 70s” and the impact they’ve made over the last 40 years. They’ll roll at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. through the twin...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

St. Francis Medical Center addressing the nursing shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The nursing shortage is impacting hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Louisiana. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe says they’ve got 62 nurse openings right now. “This results in having to close beds that could be used to provide care to patients within...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish. "Our people are killing one another," said Pastor Morell Smith. "What can we do about it?".
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Downtown Monroe hosting Mardi Gras Bash before Krewe of Janus parade

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you looking for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras ahead of Saturday’s big parade? Look no further!. Downtown Monroe will be having a Mardi Gras Bash on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. ahead of the Krewe of Janus parade. Food trucks, mask-making with Masur...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Sterlington prepares for 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions and the annual Paws pet parade.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Wednesday Afternoon forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler - clipped version

NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes.
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Tech women’s basketball beats FIU

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions and the annual Paws pet parade.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Woman killed in East Carroll Parish crash

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Epps woman. Louisiana State Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence. A preliminary investigation found that the victim identified as 45-year-old Casi E.B. Blaylock was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Police say her car crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and Cooper Nelson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington is known as a football powerhouse but this Panthers squad is flipping the script. Right now, Sterlington boys basketball is 22-7 and currently ranked 9th in non-select division III. Coming off huge wins over Richwood and Union Parish. The Panthers glue comes from the big three of seniors Cooper Smith, Cardez Norman and freshman Cooper Nelson. Their electric play that has lead Sterlington to four straight wins earns them this week’s Aaron’s Aces honors.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
MONROE, LA

