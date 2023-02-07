ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Community President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville adds $1.5 million in relief money to childcare assistance program

The City Council has agreed to triple the funding for Fayetteville’s childcare assistance program. Councilmembers on Tuesday voted 8-0 to move an additional $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money toward the program, which was first approved in December with a $500,000 allocation from the city’s $17.5 million in ARPA funds. The total amount approved for the program is now at $2 million.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New tennis bench installed, more public art coming to Mount Sequoyah

The public art collection at Mount Sequoyah Center is growing. After adding a mural, an outdoor installation, and a sculptural piece last summer, the non-profit center recently unveiled a new piece by local artist Eugene Sargent. The new work is a bench made in honor of Robert T. Hodous, a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers

A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
ROGERS, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

From NWA to Grammy Award

More than a dozen of the Grammy Awards given Sunday went to musicians who have played at Walton Arts Center, the AMP, the Aud in Eureka Springs and even our own Firmin-Garner Performance Studio. Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large" Matthew Moore is a...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance that will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as a gift,...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy