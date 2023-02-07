Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Community President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville adds $1.5 million in relief money to childcare assistance program
The City Council has agreed to triple the funding for Fayetteville’s childcare assistance program. Councilmembers on Tuesday voted 8-0 to move an additional $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money toward the program, which was first approved in December with a $500,000 allocation from the city’s $17.5 million in ARPA funds. The total amount approved for the program is now at $2 million.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New tennis bench installed, more public art coming to Mount Sequoyah
The public art collection at Mount Sequoyah Center is growing. After adding a mural, an outdoor installation, and a sculptural piece last summer, the non-profit center recently unveiled a new piece by local artist Eugene Sargent. The new work is a bench made in honor of Robert T. Hodous, a...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23
The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
Best Friends Animal Society looking for transport volunteers
The Best Friends Animal Society will soon open a new pet resource center in Northwest Arkansas and is looking for volunteers to be transport drivers.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers
A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
Gulley Park changes coming after city council votes
The Fayetteville City Council gathered Tuesday night to discuss changes to a local park and where funds from the American Rescue Plan will be distributed.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow today, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
kuaf.com
From NWA to Grammy Award
More than a dozen of the Grammy Awards given Sunday went to musicians who have played at Walton Arts Center, the AMP, the Aud in Eureka Springs and even our own Firmin-Garner Performance Studio. Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large" Matthew Moore is a...
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance that will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as a gift,...
Blue Zoo aquarium opens in Rogers
A new hands-on aquarium opens on Feb. 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
bestofarkansassports.com
What Started as Contempt for John Calipari in Arkansas Basketball Circles Is Trending Toward Flat-Out Affection
Ten years ago – a touch more – Calipari was coming off a national championship with Kentucky in just his third season at the helm in Lexington. He’d already taken the Wildcats to an Elite Eight and a Final Four in his first two seasons. Ten years...
One man injured in Fort Smith house fire
Fort Smith police and fire departments are responding to a house fire Friday morning on Feb.10.
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
KTLO
Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
Central’s Razorbacks target Annor Boateng impressing as junior and pondering future
Little Rock Central star and in-state 2024 Razorbacks target Annor Boateng reflects on his coveted recruitment, high school career goals, and what he looks for in a college landing spot.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Razorbacks on a roll with Smith ready to return to action ‘soon’
I’m not a Magic Eight Ball, but if you shook me up and then asked me if Arkansas Razorback freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. would play in the Hogs’ 5 p.m. Saturday contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Bud Walton Arena, I’d say “signs point to yes.”
