The City Council has agreed to triple the funding for Fayetteville’s childcare assistance program. Councilmembers on Tuesday voted 8-0 to move an additional $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money toward the program, which was first approved in December with a $500,000 allocation from the city’s $17.5 million in ARPA funds. The total amount approved for the program is now at $2 million.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO