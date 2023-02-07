Read full article on original website
Reacting to the emergency
The Boothbay region was hit with more than frigid cold this past weekend. The water damage done to Boothbay Region Elementary School due to burst pipes – because of the polar vortex – will take a monumental task and lots of money to fix so the students can return to their familiar classrooms and instructors.
Trustees discuss plans for combating BRES closure
After two days of assessing and re-assessing water damage from the elementary school flooding the weekend of Feb. 4-5, Community School District trustees heard administrators’ initial plans Feb. 7. Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said the school would be closed Feb. 6-10. On Feb. 13, pre-kindergarten to fifth grade would resume classes in the high school, and grades six through eight would attend class in Boothbay Region YMCA.
CSD committee holds special meeting on school closure
During an emergency meeting, Community School District Superintending Committee members officially heard how administrators planned on handling the elementary school flooding. On Feb. 7, school officials provided initial plans for handling the school’s closure. Beginning, Feb. 13, the plan calls for pre-kindergarten to grade five students to attend daily classes at the high school. Sixth through eighth graders will attend classes at Boothbay Region YMCA. And on Feb. 9, high school students were to begin remote learning.
CTL students win high honors in Mathcounts competition
The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb participated in our chapter's regional Mathcounts competition at Kennebec Valley Community College on Saturday, January 28, and won several high honors. Middle schoolers Jojo Shea, Gigi Sato-Papagiannis, Fina Record, and Ori Taylor, CTL's official team, took second place in the competition. They...
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
3/3: Literary Lunch with Brandon Ying Kit Boey
Join us in the Great Room for a fun & informal lunch gathering with Maine Author Brandon Ying Kit Boey. Seating registration is free (bring your own lunch) or choose a specialty lunch catered by Eventide for $12. Register by Wednesday, March 1 in-person or by calling the library at 207-633-3112. Sign up early as space is limited.
Renovations continue, tentative opening during Windjammer Days
A recent poll shows that most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions by early February. The Maine State Aquarium is well on its way towards keeping its resolution to open in 2023. The new floor with water-resistant seal is currently being installed, to improve the safety of our staff and visitors. To do this, we had to completely empty the space – tanks, stands, walls, etc. – to prevent any further floor damage. This was no small feat; the rock wall itself weighed over 11,000 pounds! Next electricians will come in to repair the electrical issues from saltwater corrosion over the past 30 years. Unfortunately, the damage behind the walls meant walls need to come down, including the mural of Boothbay Harbor by Bob McKay. After talking with Bob, we agreed photographing the mural was a good way to preserve it, and a professional photographer has done so. What will go on the wall next, you ask? We will take visitors on a deep dive of the Gulf of Maine as we highlight cutting-edge DMR research. You’ll have to visit in person to find out more!
Wiscasset valentine
V is for the volunteers who help Wiscasset’s government on committees like those discussed on page 4 and online this week. A is for Al, as in Big Al’s, gone as the Super Values mecca on Route 1, but still selling fireworks and with a local business owner who is another of those longtime town committee volunteers, besides other help he has long given the community.
Girl Scout Cookie season takes off with business boost thanks to investment from First National Bank
America’s favorite cookie sale began earlier this month, ushering in a new wave of Maine’s youngest entrepreneurs: Girl Scouts. Thanks to a $5,000 investment from First National Bank for the second year in a row, girls aged 5 to 17 from all around the state will have the opportunity to participate in the Cookie Entrepreneur Family Pin program free of charge. A part of the larger Girl Scout Cookie Program, the Entrepreneur Family Pin program helps girls develop entrepreneurial experience through the practice of five core skills: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.
Of goffering irons and a parrot called Stanley
So, you might ask, “What the heck is a goffering iron?” If you ask Midcoast Humane Thrift Shop Manager Barry Hustins, he will tell you it was used many years ago to iron pleats in shirts. Hustins knows this because it is one of the unusual items donated...
Bristol defeats Boothbay in Busline League tourney
Boothbay Region Elementary School boys Wildcats played a hard game, but could not stop Bristol from winning the Busline League playoff game, 56-35, Feb. 6 at Bristol. BRES played hard and made some headway in the second half, but it just was not enough. “We knew what to do, but...
Come play pickleball at the Y
It may have a comical name, but pickleball is a sport with a seriously enthusiastic following. As it takes the country, and the Boothbay Harbor Region by storm, the YMCA is the place to come and play. The Y is the hub of our pickleball community and provides players of...
Bob Crink’s new show ‘Local’ at BHML
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library has Edgecomb photographer Bob Crink’s show, “Local.” Crink has been exhibiting at the library since 2016. Crink is rarely without a camera and has been the go-to photographer for many organizations including Boothbay Railway Village Museum, Boothbay Region Health Center, Boothbay Sea & Science Center, Lincoln Arts Festival, town of Edgecomb, Wet Paint Tamworth, and the former Harbor Fest.
Register now for summer fun at Merry Barn
With the Arctic blast behind us, it’s time to start dreaming of summer. Registration is open for the Merry Barn’s Summer Adventures in writing, acting, and art. Each day at camp includes lots of time outdoors, as well as art, music, yoga, mindfulness, performance, and play. There’s time to browse our on-site library and read books we love. Kids work as writers do, choosing topics, genres, and presentations for their writing. Time is devoted daily to independent work with personalized feedback. We learn from children’s authors, and professional artists and actors. We share our creative projects and create a collection to take home. Family and friends join us at our Authors’ Tea to celebrate our works-in-progress.
BRHS cheerleaders perform on Senior Night
At Wednesday night’s boys basketball game, the Boothbay Region High School basketball cheerleading team, coached by Michelle Barter, performed its routine for the upcoming state competition on Saturday, Feb. 11. The routine received great applause and cheers. BRHS students were handy to help roll out the mats and roll...
BRHS girls game to begin at 4 p.m. today
Due to impending freezing rain and sleet inland later, today’s girls game at Boothbay Region High School vs. the Telstar Rebels will now tip off at 4 p.m. rather than the regularly scheduled time of 5, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker.
