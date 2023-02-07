ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Tom smith
3d ago

Dear god, how can you people who live in milwaukee put up with this chaos in you’re city?? You all just sit back and do nothing absolutely nothing. You’re city leaders dont give a darn about you. If you can’t afford to move at least get a colition together and demand you’re city leaders to do something. You’re people are dying faster then the war in iraq. Balloons and ribbons are not going to fix it. Dear god stand up for you’re friends and family. Get together and i mean alot of you. Form a city coalition, you need at least put some effort into this. You all just look the other way as you family gets killed. I just dont understand what is wrong with all of you. God will help you if you just ask him. I 🙏 for you’re city

wtmj.com

Milwaukee Police search for critically missing teen

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, 17 year old Alexzandria M. Smith. Smith was last seen on February 4th, 2023 at approximately 5:00 AM, in the 3200 block of West Brown Street. Smith is described as a black female, 5’02”, 120 pounds, medium brown complexion, with brown eyes, and black hair. Smith was last seen wearing a brown and white fur coat with a brown or tan pants.
Palermo’s Pizza to add 200 jobs with new production facility

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Wisconsin will soon have opportunities for more pizzaiolos — chefs who specialize in Italian-style pizza — thanks to an expansion plan at Palermo Villa, Inc. The Wisconsin-based company will convert a former food processing plant in Jefferson to a new production facility by late summer. Over 200 news jobs are expected between their Canal St. headquarters in Milwaukee and the new facility.
Friday’s Scores

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 77, Milwaukee Riverside University 55. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
