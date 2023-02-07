Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Fate of the playground: City of Medford announces next steps after fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – After a fire burned down part of Olsrud Family Community Playground, the City of Medford is announcing the fate of the park. Today, the city said that the part of the playground that was damaged will be replaced. The fire that happened yesterday morning burned 20%...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 2/10 – Fire Investigation at Bear Creek Park Playground, Forestland Classification Process Continues in Jackson County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On February 9, 2023 at approximately 1:01 a.m., a citizen called Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon to report a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. The Medford Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and began working to extinguish the fire. Medford Police Officers also responded to assist.
KDRV
BLM project to improve wildfire resilience in two Josephine County communities
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Two Josephine County communities are getting attention from the federal Bureau of Land Management to improve wildfire resilience. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today issued its “decision to promote safe wildfire response, develop fire resilient lands, and create habitat for special status species” for a project near Murphy and Williams, Oregon, both south of Grants Pass.
KDRV
Agness Road in Curry County to have delays up to an hour next week to late March
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today traffic delays could be as long as an hour for Agness Road starting next week. It says that's when rock fall mitigation work starts on Forest Service Road 33, or Agness Road. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says the work project...
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
kpic
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
KDRV
Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team takes down 33% more illegal grow sites in 2022
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Today, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) released data from their search warrants during 2022, and they say they took down 33% more sites than last year. Last year, JMET executed search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana cultivation operations in the county, which they say...
KDRV
Medford Bed, Bath, & Beyond among closures
MEDFORD- Bed, Bath, & Beyond is closing 149 stores, and Medford is among those getting cut. Two other Bed, Bath, & Beyond stores are closing in Oregon along with the one located at 1600 North Riverside Ave. in the Rogue Valley Mall. Over the past several months the company has been in the process of closing 400 stores nationwide.
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
kpic
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
basinlife.com
OnePeak Medical – Redefining Primary Health Care in the Klamath Basin!
We are OnePeak Medical in Klamath Falls and Medford. At OnePeak Medical, our patients are provided with a unique wellness experience that redefines primary care through innovative, integrated health practices and services geared towards optimal health and well-being. Our providers are part of a healthcare system that is outcome-driven and...
KDRV
Expect delays driving south on I-5
MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 2/7 – Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest, Accident at Table Rock Road and Vilas Road Shuts Down Traffic For Hours
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest. On February 6th, 2023, at 5:26 PM, officers with the Medford Police Department were...
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP
A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
kpic
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS APPOINT CURT BOICE AS STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Commissioners from Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties recently held a joint session in Coquille and chose Curry County Commissioner Court Boice to fill the House District 1 State Representative seat. The seat was vacated by Representative David Brock Smith when he was appointed to the Oregon State Senate on January...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE CHILD NEGLECT
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree child neglect by Roseburg Police Wednesday night. An RPD report said just before 8:15 p.m. his five-year old juvenile was found wandering around the area of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Boulder Drive wearing only a diaper. The child was taken into protective custody and a safety plan was created with the father.
